Surprise Emerges with Meteocat: The Forecast for This Week That Will Delight Many

The week has started the same way it ended on Sunday: with stable weather and mild temperatures. However, all eyes are on the maps shared a few days ago by Meteocat. Specifically, we are talking about the forecast of anomalies for this week, which has excited more than one meteorologist.

Specifically, Meteocat's forecast is that this week we will have, first of all, temperatures above average. We are in the middle of February, but the thermometers are showing almost spring-like values. And this situation could continue throughout the week, as we do not expect any cold fronts.

However, the most notable aspect, according to the ECMWF model, has to do with the rain. Meteocat's precipitation anomalies indicate a much wetter situation in Catalonia. That is, except in the Western Pyrenees, precipitation could be above average.

| Europa Press

A possibility that must be taken with caution, because we are still talking about possibilities at all times. But it is a scenario that can't be ruled out, especially considering that some changes are seen over the weekend. The arrival of greater instability to the peninsula could result in significant rainfalls also in Catalonia.

Meteocat Closely Monitors the Forecast's Evolution

However, as we say, there is a notable exception: the Western Pyrenees. There, precipitation is not ruled out, but the amounts would be average for the season. In any case, the weather can change quickly and the forecast must be followed closely.

What can't be denied is that the last few weeks have been rather dry in most of Catalonia. If it finally rains, both farmers and ranchers will be pleased. To avoid facing another summer of restrictions, all hopes are pinned on the rains of these months.

| Twitter, @PirineosMeteo

Despite everything, not talking about especially rainy weather in the Western Pyrenees doesn't have to be entirely negative. The ski resorts are in full season, and the rain, because the snow level is high, could spoil what has accumulated so far. Therefore, it is even better for the rain to stay away from the mountain areas.

Instability in Sight?

Meteocat's forecast for this week shows a mixed outlook. All of this is characterized by higher-than-usual temperatures and above-average rainfall in most of the territory. However, all of this with more intensity toward Saturday.

Undoubtedly, a forecast that some were expecting and that will please those who wish to see a change in the weather. For now, the new week has started with fog in the west and interior points and sun in the rest. A situation that is expected to continue over the coming days.