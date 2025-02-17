Confirmed: AEMET Announces When Intense Rain and Snow Return to Catalonia

The third week of February has started with a lot of stability, similar weather to the weekend. The anticyclone is fully settled over the Iberian Peninsula, preventing the arrival of fronts and rain. At the same time, high pressure facilitates the formation of fog in the Poniente regions.

Despite everything, some occasional showers may occur this Monday. The regions where it is most likely to rain are in the northeast, especially Ripollès and Garrotxa. However, this instability will be quite anecdotal, as the weather will remain very calm in the rest of the regions.

| Europa Press

However, there is hope of seeing rain in many areas of Catalonia this week, according to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET). Beyond starting the week with stable weather and fairly mild temperatures, we may have a plot twist. Specifically, AEMET predicts that disturbances will manage to reach our country as the days go by.

AEMET Sets Date for Rain Arrival

AEMET has indicated that rain could appear in the west and south of the peninsula these days. However, the most optimistic forecast could be fulfilled over the weekend. It will be then when a stronger front could reach the peninsula, bringing with it more significant rain and snowfalls.

In the case of Catalonia, the western area will be the most benefited by these new precipitations. If fulfilled, the rain will come after several days of dry weather. In the mountain areas, new centimeters (cm) of snow could accumulate, so the ski resorts would continue to operate at full capacity.

However, beyond the precipitation, another of the most notable weather news of the week will be the temperatures. Following a bit in the wake of the weekend, the mercury will be generously above usual. In fact, AEMET has spoken of spring-like values in many regions.

| Europa Press, Getty Images

Mild Weather That Could Lead to Rain and Snowfalls

"The east and south of the Peninsula will have an environment more typical of late March or early April," explain from AEMET. That is, we have several days of bonanza ahead in general terms. That doesn't mean some precipitation can't appear, but they will leave insignificant amounts.

In any case, the truth is that Catalonia has bid farewell to a weekend of good weather. The anticyclonic environment will remain these days, although surprises could arrive sooner than we think. Although the weather may seem spring-like, the truth is that winter hasn't gone yet.