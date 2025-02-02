Goodbye to the rain: 180º turn with the weather in Catalonia in the coming hours

Catalonia will witness a radical change in the weather today after several days where instability has been the main protagonist. The rain, wind, and intense waves that have marked these last days will give way to a day with clearer skies.

Although the cold will remain present, the cloudiness will gradually decrease, and the precipitation will disappear in most of the territory. Today, Sunday, February 2, as the day progresses, the sun will gain prominence, and the wind will also lose intensity, especially on the coast.

| Pixabay de artverau, Getty Images de Kokoroyuki, en.e-noticies.cat

A Sunday marked by clear skies in Catalonia

The weather forecast for Catalonia on Sunday, February 2, anticipates a day with variable skies. Only some weak and very localized rains are expected in specific areas. In most of the territory, the sun will prevail, although the northeast will have more cloudiness.

In the western Pyrenees, the weather will be stable, with clear skies in Vielha and Mijaran. There will also be sun in the Vall d'Aran and the Alta Ribagorça. In the interior of Tarragona and Lleida, regions like Segrià and Ribera d'Ebre will enjoy a calm day.

Cities like Tortosa and Tarragona capital will wake up to clear skies. In the central coast and regions like Baix Penedès and Alt Camp, clear skies will prevail. However, there will be some scattered clouds throughout the day.

In the interior of Catalonia, the cloudiness will be variable. Areas of the Pre-Pyrenees, like Osona and Moianès, will alternate moments of sun and clouds. In Barcelona and its metropolitan area, there will be intermittent clouds but no risk of rain.

| Meteocat, en.e-noticies.cat

In regions like Bages and Berguedà, the cloudiness will be more abundant. Even so, no significant precipitation is expected in these areas. The northeast of the territory will be the region with the most instability.

On the coast of Girona and its nearby regions, the sky will be overcast at times. Municipalities like Roses, l'Escala, and Palamós could record light rains. However, the precipitation will be isolated and without significant accumulations.

In the eastern Pre-Pyrenees, towns like Ripoll and Puigcerdà will have very cloudy skies. Despite this, there is no forecast of significant rain in this area. On the coast, the wind will be moderate with more intense gusts in Girona and Maresme.

Regarding temperatures, they will decrease in most of the territory, especially in the interior and in the mountains. In the Pyrenees and Pre-Pyrenees, the minimums will be below zero in high points. In the provincial capitals, the maximums will be around 10-13°C.

In general, Catalonia will experience a Sunday marked by the contrast between a sunny west and a cloudier northeast, with some isolated and very light rains on the Costa Brava. Additionally, the wind will be a factor to consider on the coast, while the cold will intensify in the interior and mountain areas.

Furthermore, everything indicates that stability has arrived to stay in Catalonia for the coming days. The sun will be the protagonist, and temperatures will gradually increase. Meanwhile, the winter atmosphere will give way to more pleasant and stable weather.