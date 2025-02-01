Confirmed: Rain returns to these areas of Catalonia in just a few hours

The weather will be unstable in Catalonia throughout this Saturday afternoon, February 1. Cloud cover will be abundant, and precipitation will appear irregularly in different areas of the territory. Throughout the day, the presence of rain will intensify in some places, especially on the coast and the pre-coastal areas of the southern half.

The wind will be another factor to consider, with strong gusts in some coastal areas. In the north of the coast and pre-coastal areas, the tramontana will blow strongly, while in the rest of the territory the wind will be more moderate. Temperatures will drop compared to previous days, a fact that will accentuate the feeling of cold.

Additionally, the state of the sea will be affected by the weather situation. Waves of up to four meters (13 feet) are expected on the Costa Brava and the Costa Dorada. The combination of wind, rain, and waves will complicate the day in several parts of the territory.

Scattered rain and snow expected in high areas

Precipitation will be unevenly distributed, and in the western third of Catalonia, rain will be more frequent during the first half of the day. From midday, it will concentrate on the coast and pre-coastal areas, especially in the southern half and the interior of the northeastern quadrant. That is, it could affect areas like Vic, Ripollès, Pla de l'Estany, Reus, Terres de l'Ebre, Montsià, Ribera d'Ebre, Priorat, and part of Segrià.

In areas like Barcelona, Tarragona, and Tortosa, there is a higher probability of showers. Light rain could also occur in other parts of the territory, although with less intensity. In the far north of the Pyrenees, precipitation will be more persistent throughout the day.

The snow level has been set between 500 and 700 meters (1,640 and 2,297 feet) in the early hours of the day. This could favor light snowfalls in elevated points of the interior, like Vic and the Pre-Pyrenees. As the hours pass, the level will rise to 800-1,000 meters (2,625-3,281 feet), reducing the possibility of snow at lower levels.

Temperatures dropping and intense wind

Temperatures throughout this afternoon will be lower than in previous days. The drop will be slight or moderate, but the wind and humidity will increase the feeling of cold. On the coast and in mountain areas, this combination will make the day especially unpleasant.

The wind will be particularly prominent on the northern coast and pre-coastal areas, that is, on the Costa Brava and the interior of Girona, as well as the northern area of Maresme. The tramontana will blow intensely throughout the day, with stronger gusts starting in the afternoon. In the rest of the coast and pre-coastal areas, the wind will be weaker, with moderate gusts from the west in the south and from the east in the central area.

In the interior, the wind will be less intense and variable in direction. Even so, in some places, it could blow with some force, contributing to a colder wind chill.

Thus, overcast skies, scattered rain, and dropping temperatures will be the main features of this first afternoon of February. Additionally, snow will appear in high areas, and the wind and waves will especially affect the northern half of the coast. So it's a perfect Saturday afternoon to enjoy the couch, a movie, and a blanket.