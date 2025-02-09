Confirmed: The Day Snow Returns to This Area of Catalonia

After several days of stable weather, a new cold front will bring back snow and rain to Catalonia. This will mark that winter isn't over yet, and skiers will be able to continue enjoying the mountains.

Starting Wednesday afternoon, the arrival of this cold air mass will change the weather outlook, with widespread precipitation and snow in mountainous areas.

| X, @alexmegapc

A Cold Front Will Bring Snow and Rain to Catalonia

On Wednesday, February 12, in the afternoon, a cold front will enter Catalonia, ending the weather respite of recent days. This change will bring a drop in temperatures, joined by widespread rain and snow at high altitudes.

According to weather models, snow will be concentrated especially in the Pyrenees of Lleida. There, the temperature drop is expected to be sufficient for precipitation to turn into snow from certain altitudes. In other areas of Catalonia, rain will be the main feature, although with varying intensities.

Snow Will Return to the Pyrenees of Lleida

After several days without significant precipitation, snow will return strongly to the Pyrenees of Lleida, where significant accumulations are expected at the highest altitudes. The cold will allow the snow to remain in the area, especially affecting ski resorts and mountain municipalities.

This change will be significant after the stability of recent days, where temperatures have been relatively mild for the season. With the arrival of the front, the environment will return to being fully winter-like in the Pyrenean regions.

Rain in Much of Catalonia

Beyond the Pyrenees, rain will be the main feature in most of Catalonia. Precipitation will be spread throughout the territory, with the exception of the Girona coast, where the probability of rain will be lower.

Models point to moderate rain in many regions, which will be a notable change after the days of stability. Additionally, the entry of the cold front will cause a more humid environment and a drop in daytime temperatures.

This return of instability will mark a turning point in the weather in Catalonia. This will remind that winter isn't over yet and that snow will continue to be a main feature in the north of the territory. Therefore, good news for skiers and snow lovers.