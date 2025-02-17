Cold Water Shock in Spain: Jorge Rey Already Warns of What Could Arrive This Day

Spain begins a new week with unusually mild temperatures for February. In recent days, the weather has been more like spring than winter, with pleasant highs in many areas of the country. However, Jorge Rey has issued a clear warning: don't be complacent, because the change will come and it will be sudden.

The young meteorologist has indicated that the weather will remain stable and warm over the next few days. But everything could change starting Friday, the 21st. A front will begin to approach and bring with it a sharp turn in weather conditions, with rain and a significant drop in temperatures.

Jorge Rey Warns: Good Weather's Days Are Numbered

According to the young meteorologist, this Friday, February 21, will mark the beginning of this weather change. An Atlantic front will approach the Peninsula and bring with it a sharp change in the weather. Although until then temperatures will remain mild, this phenomenon will mark the return of winter proper, with the more usual weather for this time of year.

During this day, the cold front will begin to enter Spain. That day, cloudiness is expected to increase in several areas of the country, especially in the northern and western halves. However, precipitation will still be scarce, as the bulk of the front won't arrive until Saturday, the 22nd.

This is because it will be on this day when the Atlantic front fully impacts Spain, causing a significant change in the weather. Rain will gain prominence and could be intense in some regions.

But the rain won't come alone. Additionally, the drop in temperatures will be significant, putting an end to the spring-like highs of the previous days. Jorge Rey has even warned that frosts could also return, especially in mountainous areas.

This Week, "Spring-Like Weather" in Spain

However, this will happen starting Friday. But throughout the week, temperatures will remain pleasant, with a completely spring-like climate. Values close to 68-77 °F (20-25 °C) are expected in parts of the south and the Mediterranean, something unusual in winter.

However, although Spain is now enjoying a spring-like atmosphere, Jorge Rey has already warned that this calm won't last long. Starting Friday, the situation would take a radical turn and it would be necessary to bring out warm clothes and also the umbrella. A cold front will bring rain, a drop in temperatures, and the return of frosts.

The change will be significant, but meanwhile, it's time to take advantage of these days of mild temperatures before winter makes its presence felt again.