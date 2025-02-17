Surprise in the Coming Hours: In This Area of Catalonia, It Could Rain Intensely

The penultimate week of February has started with very calm weather in Catalonia. Anticyclonic weather dominates the scene, which means frigid mornings and much milder afternoons. This is precisely what will happen this Monday, although there are some new developments to discuss during the afternoon.

According to meteorologists, the most notable feature this morning has been the fog, quite persistent especially in areas of the west. As the hours pass, these dissipate, although the forecast also mentions possible showers. Specifically, it will be in Girona where rain is most likely, particularly in the regions of Garrotxa and Ripollès.

However, let's not deceive ourselves, we are talking about isolated showers, as high pressure will dictate the weather in Catalonia. Meteorologists also point out that the snow level will be above 6,561 ft. (2,000 meters). In other words, the snowfalls, if they finally occur, will remain at a high altitude.

| Europa Press

Many Clouds and Little Rain

The presence of cloudiness has been constant in recent days, although it hasn't brought much rain. A situation that will repeat this Monday, especially in the northeastern regions. Meteorologists do not rule out a few drops, although we are always talking about anecdotal amounts.

Meanwhile, the fog has managed to penetrate beyond the western regions. Therefore, there have been various areas in Catalonia where it has been difficult to see clearly this morning. All of this is merely a symptom of an anticyclone that continues to join us after a very calm weekend.

In fact, the phenomenon most associated with the presence of high pressure in Catalonia is the same fog. This hinders visibility and keeps temperatures at cold values. A winter landscape well known in the western regions.

| Europa Press

A Tuesday Without Major Changes

Far from being a passing situation, the truth is that stability will extend for many more hours in Catalonia. Looking ahead to Tuesday, the trend is expected to be similar, with sunny weather and fog in the inland regions. Along the coast, banks of low clouds will also pass by, which could occasionally drop a few drops.

All this to welcome a second half of February in which we could have surprises. Precipitation anomalies indicate the possibility of having wetter days than usual. There's still a celebration to be had, so we must dance to the music that plays.