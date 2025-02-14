Vodafone Customers Explode: They Had Gotten Their Hopes Up and Now They'll Have Nothing

Telecommunications companies' promotions play an essential role in attracting new users. Vodafone, one of the giants in the sector, launched an offer that, at first glance, seems irresistible. For 47 euros, new customers can enjoy 1 Gb fiber, two mobile lines, and Vodafone TV with access to platforms like Max, Prime Video, Disney+, and Netflix.

Without a doubt, an offer hard to refuse. But what seemed to be excellent news for many has caused a wave of complaints among the most loyal users.

Current Vodafone customers feel overlooked. They are paying more for packages that often don't include the streaming platforms that come with the promotion.

| Khosro, Vodafone

One of the customers most affected by this situation has expressed their frustration on social media, making their dissatisfaction clear. This user indicated that they have been a Vodafone customer for 20 years. They recounted their experience by comparing their current rate with the promotional offer.

According to their words, they pay at least 68.11 euros per month. A significantly higher amount than the 47 euros new users pay for better service. The most surprising thing is that their rate doesn't include either Netflix or Disney+, which are included in the promotion for new customers.

Complaints Pour In for Vodafone

This user's discontent doesn't end there. Besides the difference in price and services, they also denounce other aspects they consider unfair. According to them, when signing the contract, a commitment was imposed without prior notice of the exact date.

Added to this are the price increases due to the CPI that were applied just 15 days after signing their contract. Complaints about this disregard for the longest-standing customers are constantly repeated on social media. Despite being loyal customers for years, they feel treated unequally, without receiving the same benefits as new users.

| Pinnygirl, Antonio Guillem

The feeling that Vodafone has turned its back on them is palpable. Many believe that the company is favoring new customers at the expense of those who have trusted them for so long.

Vodafone's Promotion Isn't Fair to Its Customers

The question many are asking is whether Vodafone's offers and promotions are really designed to reward loyal users. Or if, on the contrary, the company has decided to focus solely on attracting new customers at any cost.

The difference in price and services between rates for new and old users is becoming increasingly evident. Telecommunications companies have the ability to offer attractive promotions for new customers. But they need to find a balance to avoid generating discontent among those who have been with them for years.

Vodafone should rethink its strategy and, at the same time, consider how to make its oldest customers feel that their loyalty is valued.