Orange's Big News Confirmed: Customers Breathe Easy and Applaud It

Orange has launched one of the most innovative initiatives in recent times in the field of telecommunications. In collaboration with the Madrid City Council, the operator has launched the first private 5G SA network. This is an initiative that promises to transform the way emergencies are managed in the city.

This next-generation network will be exclusively dedicated to public emergency services. This represents an essential step for the digitization of critical communications in essential services.

A Major Advancement by Orange in the Field of Emergencies

Orange's private 5G SA network is designed to offer high-quality and maximum-speed connectivity. Additionally, it will allow Madrid's emergency services to have a more reliable and efficient infrastructure.

This will significantly improve communication in crisis situations. Whether in an earthquake, a natural disaster, a forest fire, or a serious accident. This 5G network will ensure that the Security and Emergency Corps of the Madrid City Council can operate with greater reliability.

The goal is for them to coordinate more effectively and respond more quickly to any type of emergency.

Madrid Is a True Benchmark

This project places Madrid in a prominent position as a European benchmark in the adoption of private 5G SA networks for public services. The Spanish capital thus joins other pioneering cities like Stockholm, Turin, or Berlin. These have already begun to implement private 5G networks to improve their emergency services.

Thanks to this new infrastructure, Madrid consolidates itself as one of the most advanced cities in terms of the digitization of emergency communications. It represents an important step toward the modernization of public services.

The 5G SA technology from Orange has many advantages that will improve the operability of emergency services. One of the main features of this network is its low latency, which allows real-time communication without interruptions.

Additionally, its high data transfer capacity will allow emergency teams to share information in real-time. Much faster and more securely, such as images, videos, or medical data. This is especially important in situations where the speed of information can make the difference between saving a life or not.

Another advantage is the ability to create a completely independent network. That is, it will not depend on public telecommunications infrastructures. This provides greater stability and ensures that emergency services are not affected by potential failures in commercial networks.

Orange Ensures a Promising Future for Emergency Communications

The implementation of this 5G SA network will not only improve communications in emergency situations. It will also serve as a model for other cities and regions seeking to modernize their technological infrastructures.

Thanks to the collaboration between Orange and the Madrid City Council, this new network will allow the transformation of emergency communications. It will offer public services the necessary tools to act with the greatest efficiency and precision.