Cold Water Shock from Movistar to Its Customers, Who Have Already Exploded: 'I Need...'

Movistar is known for the quality of the services it offers its customers. However, it doesn't always meet the expectations of all its users. This is demonstrated by a recent complaint that has called into question the effectiveness and professionalism of the company's customer service.

In this case, a user expressed his frustration after a series of failed calls to customer service. Specifically to the numbers 1004 and 1002. In his complaint, he reported that six different people hung up on him.

This caused him great indignation. "Six people hung up on me today from 1004 and 1002, I repeat six people," he commented angrily. He wondered if this is the kind of "quality service" that Movistar offers its customers.

Movistar Was Forced to Apologize

Despite receiving apologies from the company, the customer continued to express his dissatisfaction. He pointed out that "I need them not to hang up on me when I call about the problem we are experiencing."

This complaint reveals one of the major concerns of Movistar users. It is the lack of attention and the inability to solve their issues when they contact customer service.

The situation didn't end there. The customer added that, in addition to expecting a solution, he believed that the people who hung up the call should face the consequences of their behavior. "I need the people who acted by hanging up on me to pay for their completely inappropriate behavior," he expressed.

Although this type of request can be difficult for the company to manage, it reflects the level of frustration users feel. Especially when they face a service that doesn't meet their expectations.

This incident also highlights another recurring problem in Movistar's service. Such as the lack of effective resolution of issues.

The customer concluded his complaint by expressing that, after opening a case, the company had closed the issue twice. And always without having solved the problem.

Customer Service Must Improve

This type of complaint is not isolated, as many Movistar users have expressed their dissatisfaction with the treatment received. Mainly when trying to solve technical problems or manage issues. Although it has been recognized for its quality in telecommunications services, these types of situations damage its image and question the effectiveness of its customer service.

It is essential for the company to take measures to improve the quality of its customer service. Users expect quick replys, effective solutions, and above all, respectful and professional treatment. The company must listen to these complaints and work to ensure that these incidents don't happen again.