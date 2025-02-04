Today's saints, Wednesday, February 5, 2025: Which Saint is celebrated today?

This Wednesday, the Catholic Church's calendar commemorates a saint who is invoked to prevent the damage from fire, lightning, and volcanoes.

Who was Saint Agatha, the most important festivity on Wednesday, February 5?

The Catholic Church's calendar today commemorates Saint Agatha, who was born in Sicily in the year 230. A time when the Roman Emperor Decius ordered the persecution of Christians.

It happened that the proconsul of Sicily was rejected by a young woman named Agatha. The woman had offered her virginity to Jesus Christ, and he, to take revenge for not obtaining his pleasures, sent her to a brothel where miraculously Agatha preserved her virginity.

Even more enraged, the proconsul demanded that the young woman be tortured and her breasts cut off. The saint reacted: "Cruel tyrant, aren't you ashamed to torture in a woman the same breast with which you were fed as a child?"

Then Saint Peter appeared to her and healed her wounds. But the woman continued to be tortured and was thrown onto red-hot coals and rolled around the city of Catania.

Legend has it that she let out a cry of joy upon dying and thanked God. A year after her death, Mount Etna erupted.

Then the inhabitants of Catania prayed for her intervention to stop the lava at the city's gates. From that moment, Saint Agatha is the patroness of Catania, Sicily, and the areas surrounding the volcano.

Agatha is a feminine name of Greek origin meaning "kind." Currently, about 9,105 women in Spain could celebrate their saint's day thanks to Saint Agatha.

Saint Philip of Jesus

Saint Philip of Jesus was a Franciscan friar of Mexican origin who lived in the 17th century. He is the first canonized saint native to Mexico and the protomartyr of that country.

| Diocesis Azcapotzalco

Blessed Isabel Canori Mora

Blessed Isabel Canori Mora was an Italian mother who lived in the 18th century. After having suffered for a long time from her husband's infidelity, as well as economic hardships and cruel treatment from relatives, she offered her life to God.

| Archidiócesis de Granada

Other Saints: the complete calendar for Wednesday, February 5

The Catholic Church's calendar also commemorates on this day the celebration of these other saints and blessed: