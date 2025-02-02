Today's saints, Monday, February 3, 2025: Which Saint is celebrated today?

This Monday, February 3, the Catholic Church's calendar commemorates a saint who lived a hermitic life in a cave in the forest.

Who was Saint Blaise, the most important saint of Monday, February 3?

The Catholic Church's calendar especially commemorates today Saint Blaise, who was born in Armenia in the 3rd century.

One of the miracles attributed to him is related to a child who was choking after a fishbone got stuck in his throat. Saint Blaise managed to save him, and it is for this reason that the custom of blessing throats on his feast day, February 3, began.

When the saint prayed, no one dared to disturb him. However, when he was not engaged in these activities, even sick animals approached him to be healed.

For this reason, he was captured. When the persecution by the governor of Cappadocia against Christians reached Sebaste, his hunters went to find animals for the arena games in the forest of Argeus. They then found many of them waiting outside Saint Blaise's cave, who was arrested while praying.

While in prison, Saint Blaise healed some prisoners. The governor tried to make him renounce his faith, but when he saw he couldn't succeed, he ordered him to be thrown into a lake.

The saint, standing on the surface, invited his pursuers to walk on the waters to demonstrate the power of their gods. Finally, they all ended up drowning.

Blaise is a masculine name of Greek origin meaning "he who doesn't speak well." In Spain, about 10,902 men could celebrate their saint's day thanks to Saint Blaise.

Saint Ansgar of Bremen

Saint Ansgar of Bremen was a German bishop who lived in the 9th century. As a monk of the Corbie monastery, he was appointed by Pope Gregory IV as a legate for all the lands of Northern Europe. He proclaimed the Gospel in Denmark and Sweden, where he consolidated the Church of Christ.

| Archidiócesis de Granada

Blessed Anne-Marie Rivier

Blessed Anne-Marie Rivier was a French religious woman who lived between the 18th and 19th centuries. During the French Revolution, when all religious orders and congregations were suppressed, she founded the Congregation of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary.

| Religión en Libertad

Other Saints: the complete calendar of Monday, February 3

The Catholic Church's calendar, this Monday, February 3, also commemorates these saints and blesseds: