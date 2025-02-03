Today's saints, Tuesday, February 4, 2025: Which Saint is celebrated today?

This Tuesday, the Catholic Church's calendar commemorates the founder of the Order of the Most Holy Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Who was Saint Joan of Valois, the most important feast of Tuesday, February 4?

The Catholic Church's calendar especially commemorates today Saint Joan of Valois, who was born in 1464 in Bourges, France. Daughter of the kings of France, Louis XI and Charlotte of Savoy, Joan of Valois was destined to occupy the throne of France.

However, the Duke of Orleans, her husband, obtained the annulment of his marriage to the daughter of Louis XI. Then the saint was left out of all the plans of the Crown.

This devout woman didn't have good fortune in life despite being born into a privileged family. Her father wished for a male heir but had to settle for a daughter.

Her husband, Louis of Orleans, didn't want to marry her and finally agreed by order of his father-in-law. He threatened to ensure that Joan of Valois could commit to someone.

Tradition says that the saint was not particularly beautiful, which caused the offeror chosen by her father to want nothing to do with her. He only saw his wife by express order of his father-in-law.

Upon the sudden death of Charles VIII, the saint's brother, the Duke of Orleans ascended to the throne and quickly got rid of his wife.

From then on, and until her death, Saint Joan of Valois secluded herself in Bourges, where she founded the Order of the Annunciation honoring the Virgin Mary.

Joan is a feminine name of Hebrew origin meaning "she who is faithful to God." On this day, about 109,340 women in Spain could celebrate their saint thanks to Saint Joan of Valois.

San Juan de Brito

San Juan de Brito was a Portuguese religious figure of the 17th century who belonged to the Society of Jesus. He converted many to the faith by imitating the life and conduct of the ascetics of those regions. He ended his life with a glorious martyrdom.

Saint Angela of Foligno

Saint Angela of Foligno was an Italian woman who lived in the 13th century. After the death of her husband and children, she followed in the footsteps of Saint Francis, dedicating herself entirely to God. She wrote a book in which she narrated the experiences of her mystical life.

