Today's saints, Wednesday, February 12, 2025: Which Saint is celebrated today?

This Wednesday, the Catholic Church's calendar commemorates a saint who demonstrated her bravery by defending her faith above the norms of the time.

Who was Saint Eulalia of Barcelona, the most important festivity on Wednesday, February 12?

The Catholic Church's calendar today commemorates Saint Eulalia of Barcelona. According to tradition, she was a girl who lived between the 3rd and 4th centuries on the outskirts of the mentioned Catalan city. Her family, belonging to the aristocracy, enjoyed a good socioeconomic position.

That comfortable life was disrupted when Emperor Diocletian began a great religious persecution. Christians could not worship their God and were forced to venerate pagan deities.

Saint Eulalia didn't want to accept the repression imposed against her will. Confident in her eloquence, she appeared before Governor Publius Dacian to ask him to reconsider the punishment of the dissenters.

The governor didn't take this gesture kindly. The young girl then committed an offense of rebellion against the imperial orders. At just 13 years old, she would pay for her audacity with many tortures.

They whipped her through the streets, forced her to walk over embers, and tore her skin with hooks. The teenager, despite everything, found solace in prayer and saw how God intervened in her favor.

When they wanted to burn her alive, the fire turned against the Empire's officials. Finally, Eulalia died on the cross. Just then, a heavy snowfall began, and her hair grew, covering her body from disrespectful gazes.

Eulalia is a feminine name of Greek origin meaning "eloquent." About 13,021 women could celebrate their saint on February 12 in the festivity of Saint Eulalia.

Saint Meletius of Antioch

Saint Meletius of Antioch was a bishop of Turkish origin who lived in the 4th century. For defending the faith of Nicaea, he was exiled several times. He died while presiding over the First Ecumenical Council of Constantinople.

Saint Saturninus and companions, martyrs of Abitinae

Saint Saturninus and companions, martyrs of Abitinae are remembered on this date for being persecuted under Emperor Diocletian's rule. Saint Saturninus and his companions gathered to celebrate the Sunday Eucharist against what was established by the authority. For that reason, they were arrested and taken to Carthage, where they shed their blood after confessing their Christian faith.

