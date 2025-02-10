Today's saints, Tuesday, February 11, 2025: Which Saint is celebrated today?

This Tuesday, the Catholic Church's calendar commemorates one of the Marian devotions that honor the Virgin Mary

Who was Our Lady of Lourdes, the most important festivity of Tuesday, February 11?

The Catholic Church's calendar especially remembers today Our Lady of Lourdes who, according to Catholic tradition, appeared before a young shepherdess, Bernadette Soubirous. An event that was repeated on several occasions and took place in the grotto of Massabielle, in the French Pyrenees. Today, it is a place of pilgrimage for all those who wish to entrust themselves to the Virgin.

The Virgin visited Bernadette Soubirous 18 times to ensure that a chapel would be built in her honor. From the beginning, there were numerous visits to the grotto. When the Bishop of Tarbes-Lourdes officially declared that the Church believed in the veracity of the apparitions, the construction of the sanctuary was promoted.

The cave where Our Lady of Lourdes appeared is prepared each winter for the pilgrimage season. Visitors, in addition to visiting the grotto, drink from the spring that the Virgin made flow. Some also bathe in the pools filled with this water or light a candle in the chapels of light.

Lourdes is a feminine name that comes from the French toponym "Lorde" in reference to Our Lady of Lourdes. On this day in Spain, about 40,110 women named Lourdes might receive congratulations from friends and family.

Pope Gregory II

Pope Gregory II was an Italian pontiff who lived in the 7th century. Under the complicated rule of Emperor Leo Isaurian, he worked in defense of the Church and the veneration of sacred images. He was also the one who sent Saint Boniface to the lands of Germania to preach the Gospel.

| Giornale di Brescia

Saint Peter of Jesus Maldonado

Saint Peter of Jesus Maldonado was a Mexican religious figure who lived in the 19th century. He promoted love and devotion to the Virgin Mary, and thanks to him, nocturnal adoration and perpetual adoration of the Blessed Sacrament increased. He was arrested during the persecution against the Church while administering the sacrament of the Eucharist.

| Alfa & Omega

Other Saints: the complete calendar of Tuesday, February 11:

The Catholic Church's calendar also commemorates on this day the celebration of these other saints and blessed: