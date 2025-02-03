Electricity price today, Tuesday, February 4, by hours: When it is most expensive and cheapest

The average electricity price for this Tuesday, February 4, 2025, is 143.39 euros per megawatt hour (MW/h). Compared to the average price on Monday, we are talking about a significant increase of 10.34 euros. Let's remember that, on February 3, the average electricity rate was 133.05 euros per MW/h.

In short, a new cold shower for consumers, who will pay higher prices for their electricity consumption. This increase is also reflected in the data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE). In its most expensive range, the price of MW/h will soar well above 200 euros per MW/h, something that hadn't been seen for a long time.

Electricity price today, Tuesday, February 4, 2025, hour by hour

If we analyze the prices of the different time slots in detail, we see that throughout Tuesday the rates will be high. In fact, not even in the cheapest slot of the day will the price of MW/h drop below 100 euros. All this forces consumers to plan their electricity consumption very well.

| en.e-noticies.cat

Thus, from 12:00 to 13:00 the MW/h will cost 103.77 euros, although from 13:00 to 14:00 the price will drop to 102.5 euros. From 14:00 to 15:00 we find the cheapest price of the entire Tuesday: 100.39 euros per MW/h. Finally, from 15:00 to 16:00 the MW/h will have a price of 100.52 euros, although from 16:00 to 17:00 the rate will rise to 106.5 euros.

12:00 - 13:00: 103.77 €/MWh.

13:00 - 14:00: 102.5 €/MWh.

14:00 - 15:00: 100.39 €/MWh.

15:00 - 16:00: 100.52 €/MWh.

When will electricity be most expensive on Tuesday?

Regarding the most expensive hours, from 07:00 to 08:00 we will already have a quite expensive price: 187.5 euros per MW/h. Between 08:00 and 09:00 the MW/h will cost 211.99 euros. Finally, from 09:00 to 10:00 the price of MW/h will drop to 162.11 euros, although it will rise again significantly in the afternoon.

07:00 - 08:00: 187.5 €/MWh.

08:00 - 09:00: 211.99 €/MWh.

19:00 - 20:00: 216.38 €/MWh.

20:00 - 21:00: 240 €/MWh.

From 18:00 to 19:00 we find a price of 175 euros per MW/h, although compared to what comes after it might seem cheap. From 19:00 to 20:00 the price of MW/h will already rise significantly, up to 216.38 euros. However, the highest rate on Tuesday is found from 20:00 to 21:00: 240 euros per MW/h.