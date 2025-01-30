Electricity price today, Friday, January 31, by hours: When it's most expensive and cheapest

The average electricity price for this Friday, January 31, 2025, is 96.33 euros per megawatt hour (MW/h). If we compare this rate with the average rate on Thursday, we are talking about an increase of 53.93 euros. Let's remember that, on January 30, the average electricity price was 42.40 euros per MW/h.

The truth is that higher electricity consumption and lower renewable energy production could be behind this increase. In the data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), the increase is clearly observed. In the most expensive time slot of the entire Friday, the MW/h will exceed 180 euros.

Electricity price today, Friday, January 31, 2025, hour by hour

Moreover, we also leave behind the extremely cheap rates of Thursday, up to 0 euros per MW/h in some slots. In the cheapest slot on Friday, the price of MW/h will not drop below 39 euros. However, there will be two slots with slightly cheaper rates, at dawn and in the afternoon.

| en.e-noticies.cat

Thus, from 12:00 to 13:00 the price of MW/h will be 44.12 euros, although from 13:00 to 14:00 it will rise to 44.97 euros. Between 14:00 and 15:00 we find the cheapest price of the entire Friday: 39 euros per MW/h. Finally, from 15:00 to 16:00 the price of MW/h will rise again, reaching 45.19 euros.

12:00 - 13:00: 44.12 €/MWh.

13:00 - 14:00: 44.97 €/MWh.

14:00 - 15:00: 39 €/MWh.

15:00 - 16:00: 45.19 €/MWh.

When will electricity be most expensive on Friday, January 31?

As for the hours with the highest prices, the truth is that we are not talking about very high rates during the morning. From 05:00 to 08:00 prices will range between 84 and 118 euros per MW/h. Only from 08:00 to 09:00 can we talk about a higher price: 150 euros per MW/h.

18:00 - 19:00: 184.48 €/MWh.

19:00 - 20:00: 178.99 €/MWh.

20:00 - 21:00: 162.66 €/MWh.

21:00 - 22:00: 152.7 €/MWh.

During the afternoon, from 18:00 to 19:00 we find the most expensive price of the entire Friday: 184.48 euros per MW/h. In the next slot, from 19:00 to 20:00 the price of MW/h is 178.99 euros. Finally, from 20:00 to 21:00 the price will start to decrease, reaching 162.66 euros per MW/h.