Today's saints, Thursday, February 6, 2025: Which Saint is celebrated today?

The Catholic Church's calendar especially celebrates Saint Dorothea today. The information about her life is found in a compilation called Martiriologo Jeronimiano.

The mentioned compilation states that Saint Dorothea lived in the 4th century and was noted for her charity, purity, and wisdom. When the authorities learned that she professed the Christian faith, she was forced to perform a ritual to worship pagan gods. However, she refused and for that reason was tortured.

Then they ordered two sisters to visit the Saint to force her to renounce her faith. The consequence was that they also converted to the faith of Christ and were sent to the stake, while Saint Dorothea was condemned to be executed.

Before Saint Dorothea was martyred, she met Theophilus, a skeptic. He, in reply to the girl's faith, mockingly told her to bring three roses and three apples from the Garden of her God if she was truly the "bride of God." Saint Dorothea accepted the challenge.

Before being beheaded, she prayed until a child appeared before her who, after hearing her prayers, gave her three flowers and three apples. Then he asked her to deliver those gifts from God to Theophilus when she died. Upon receiving them and seeing what Saint Dorothea had achieved with her faith, he also converted to the Christian faith.

Dorothea is a female name of Greek origin, meaning "gift of the gods." On this day in Spain, about 1,968 women could celebrate their saint thanks to Saint Dorothea of Cappadocia.

Saint Paul Miki and companions

Saint Paul Miki and companions were Jesuits who gave their lives to imitate Jesus. In Nagasaki, Japan, what happened in 1597 to 8 priests and 17 laypeople is remembered. Due to the persecution against Christians, they were all arrested, harshly mistreated, and sentenced to death after expressing their joy at having deserved to die as Christ did.

Saint Alfonso Maria Fusco

Saint Alfonso Maria Fusco was an Italian religious figure who lived in the 19th century. He exercised his ministry among farmers and was concerned with the education of poor and orphaned youth. He founded the congregation of the Sisters of Saint John the Baptist.

Other Saints: the complete calendar of Thursday, February 6

