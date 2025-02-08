Today's saints, Sunday, February 9, 2025: Which Saint is celebrated today?

This Sunday, the Catholic Church's calendar especially commemorates a Christian martyr who lived in Alexandria in the 3rd century.

Who was Santa Apolonia, the most important festivity of Sunday, February 9?

The Catholic Church's calendar commemorates this Sunday Santa Apolonia who was born in Alexandria, the current city belonging to Egypt, in the 3rd century. At a very young age, she renounced marriage to dedicate her life to learning and following the teachings of Jesus.

Her vocation led her to devote herself entirely to numerous charitable works and to focus on prayer until she was kidnapped. Then they tried to force her to blaspheme against the Lord through various tortures.

When her executioners realized she wouldn't betray her principles, they attempted to throw her into a fire by force. Santa Apolonia gained time to reflect and decided to enter the flames on her own.

Then the Christians of Alexandria collected the saint's ashes and her teeth, which she had lost after being hit with a stone. For this reason, Santa Apolonia of Alexandria is considered the patron saint of ailments related to teeth.

Apolonia is a feminine name of origin meaning "destroy." In Spain, throughout the day of February 9, about 2,090 women named Apolonia might celebrate their saint's day.

Saint Eulogius of Córdoba

Saint Eulogius of Córdoba was a Spanish religious figure who lived in the 9th century. The main writer of the Mozarabic Church, he became a source of comfort and encouragement for those persecuted for their faith amid a complicated situation for the Spanish Christian community. He suffered martyrdom in the year 859 when he had been preconized as Archbishop of Toledo.

Saint Miguel Febres Cordero

Saint Miguel Febres Cordero was a Spanish religious figure born in Ecuador who lived in the 19th century. He was part of the Brothers of the Christian Schools and for 40 years dedicated himself to education in the city of Cuenca, Ecuador. Later transferred to Spain, he distinguished himself by the perfect observance of the discipline of religious life.

Other Saints: the complete calendar of Sunday, February 9

