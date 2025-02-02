Electricity price today, Monday, February 3, by hours: When it's most expensive and cheapest

The average electricity price for this Monday, February 3, 2025, is 133.05 euros per megawatt hour (MW/h). Compared to the average price on Sunday, this is an increase of 8.31 euros. This is all because, on February 1, the average electricity rate was 124.74 euros per MW/h.

The electricity price for this first Monday of February shows great variability throughout the day, according to data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE). That is, there are significant differences between the cheapest and most expensive hours of the day. If the cheapest and most expensive time slots of the day are compared, the difference between them is 125.32 €/MWh.

Electricity price today, Monday, February 3, 2025, hour by hour

Although electricity prices are high on this day, there are some time slots worth taking advantage of because the cost is lower. In particular, between 12:00 and 15:00, the MWh remains around 102 euros.

However, the lowest price of the day is recorded between 06:00 and 07:00 in the morning, when electricity costs 102.19 €/MWh. It assumes the same price from 02:00 to 03:00 in the morning, but these are not very practical hours for saving energy.

| en.e-noticies.cat

However, there are other time slots that can also be used to save on the next bill. Between 13:00 and 15:00, the price remains at 102.45 €/MWh, being one of the best rates of the day. Additionally, it can also be taken advantage of from 12:00 to 13:00, when the price is 102.49 €/MWh.

02:00 - 03:00: 102.19 €/MWh .

. 04:00 - 05:00: 102.45 €/MWh.

06:00 - 07:00: 102.19 €/MWh .

. 13:00 - 15:00: 102.45 €/MWh.

When will electricity be most expensive on Monday?

Normally, the highest electricity prices are concentrated in the late afternoon and evening, and this Monday's rates are no exception. Today, the electricity price will reach its highest value between 20:00 and 21:00, when the cost of the MWh will be 227.51 euros.

18:00 - 19:00: 200.73 €/MWh.

19:00 - 20:00: 201.10 €/MWh.

20:00 - 21:00: 227.51 €/MWh .

. 21:00 - 22:00: 186 €/MWh.

Additionally, other time slots will also register high prices. Between 18:00 and 21:00, electricity will remain above 200 €/MWh, with peaks of 200.73 €/MWh at 18:00 and 201.10 €/MWh at 19:00. So, if you want to reduce the cost of your next electricity bill, it's best to avoid excessive consumption during these hours.