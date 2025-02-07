Today's saints, Saturday, February 8, 2025: Which Saint is celebrated today?

This Saturday, February 8, the Catholic Church's calendar commemorates a 16th-century Venetian religious figure who founded the religious Order of the Clerics Regular of Somasca.

Who was Saint Jerome Emiliani, the most important saint of Saturday, February 8?

The Catholic Church's calendar commemorates Saint Jerome Emiliani who was born in Venice in 1486. His father died when he was very young, and he was raised in the Christian faith thanks to his mother.

Despite his religious upbringing, the saint pursued a military career. He became a soldier who safeguarded the welfare of the Most Serene Republic of Venice. Shortly after, he was sent to guard Castelnuovo di Quero, a key point in the defense system of the municipality of Quero.

In the castle tower, Saint Jerome promoted the construction of an oratory. Upon returning to his hometown, Emiliani distributed all his wealth among those who had no resources.

Together with several companions, he founded the Order of the Clerics Regular of Somasca for the care of orphans, the instruction of youth, and the direction of minor seminaries. Saint Jerome Emiliani dedicated himself to teaching catechism through questions and answers.

The peasants around Somasca, for whom he worked tirelessly, claimed that the saint had the gift of healing the sick. Saint Jerome also shared fieldwork with the farmers and took the opportunity to talk to them about God.

In 1537, Saint Jerome Emiliani contracted an illness that ended his life.

Jerome is a masculine name of Greek origin meaning "sacred name." On this day, in Spain, 12,466 men could celebrate their saint thanks to Saint Jerome Emiliani.

Saint Josephine Bakhita

Saint Josephine Bakhita was a Sudanese religious figure who lived in the 17th century. As a child, she was kidnapped and sold in various African slave markets, enduring harsh captivity. Upon gaining freedom, she embraced the Christian faith and joined the Institute of the Daughters of Charity.

| Santos

Blessed John Philip Jeningen

The Blessed John Philip Jeningen was a German priest who lived in the 17th century and belonged to the Society of Jesus. Although his desire was to go on missions inspired by the example of Saint Francis Xavier, he ultimately carried out his ministry in rural areas of his region.

| Wikipedia

Other Saints: the complete calendar of Saturday, February 8, 2025

The Catholic Church's calendar also commemorates the celebration of these other saints and blessed individuals: