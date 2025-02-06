Today's saints, Friday, February 7, 2025: Which Saint is celebrated today?

This Friday, the Catholic Church's calendar especially remembers the patron of walkers, mountaineers, and pilgrims.

Who was Saint Richard, the most important saint of Friday, February 7?

The Catholic Church's calendar remembers this Friday Saint Richard, king of England who was born in Wessex in the year 644. He led a noble and pious life and was able to pass on these values to the family he formed.

In the year 720, he made a pilgrimage with his three children from France to Rome. His desire was to venerate the relics of the Holy Apostles and meet Pope Gregory II.

However, the saint could not complete his mission because he fell ill and died before reaching his destination. Despite this, his children wanted to fulfill their father's wish and reached the Eternal City. This way, they became three well-known saints: Saint Walburga, Saint Willibald, and Saint Winebald.

Thanks to his legacy, more details, although scarce, are known about the life of Saint Richard the pilgrim. After his death, his remains were buried in the Basilica of San Frediano, in the Italian city of Lucca, where numerous miracles are said to have occurred.

Richard is a masculine name that comes from Old German and means "strong king" or "fortress." On this day, about 78,560 men in Spain might celebrate their saint's day in honor of Saint Richard.

Blessed Pope Pius IX

Blessed Pope Pius IX was a pontiff of Italian origin who lived between the 18th and 19th centuries. He proclaimed the truth of Christ, to whom he was intimately united. He established many episcopal sees and promoted the cult of the Blessed Virgin Mary, in addition to convening the First Vatican Council.

Beato Adalberto Nierychlewski

Blessed Adalbert Nierychlewski was a Polish religious figure who lived in the 20th century and belonged to the Congregation of Saint Michael. He drafted a document defending human dignity and religion under the occupation of a military regime opposed to it. For this reason, he was deported to the Auschwitz concentration camp, where he was executed for his faith in Christ.

Other Saints: the complete calendar of Friday, February 7

The Catholic Church's calendar also remembers the celebration of these other saints and blessed: