Today's Saints, Monday, February 17, 2025: Which Saint Is Celebrated Today?

This Monday, February 17, the Catholic Church's Calendar of Saints remembers a warrior from the 8th century who was forced to renounce his faith in Christ.

Who Was San Teodoro de Bizancio, the Most Important Saint of Monday, February 17?

The Catholic Church's Calendar of Saints especially remembers today San Teodoro de Bizancio who was born in Amasya, Türkiye, in the year 759. Catholic tradition suggests that Saint Theodore gained popularity in his time by defeating a dragon. According to other theories, it might have been a crocodile.

As a soldier, the saint decided to hide his Catholic beliefs to avoid persecution. However, at a certain point, he decided to reveal his secret by refusing to offer a sacrifice to the gods. It was then that the emperor sentenced him to death, with San Teodoro de Bizancio being tortured until he lost his life.

His image currently presides over St. Mark's Square atop a marble column. San Teodoro de Bizancio appears with the sole company of a dead dragon at his feet in the city that was once his.

While he is considered the first patron of the Italian city of Venice, it was in the 9th century that he lost this title due to the decline of the Byzantine Empire, with St. Mark taking his place.

Theodore is a name of Greek origin that means "gift of God." In our country, there are more than 10,225 men named Theodore who might receive congratulations from family and friends on this day.

Saint Alexis Falconieri and Companions

The saints Alexis Falconieri and his companions Bonfilio, Bartholomew, John, Benedict, Gerardino, Ricovero were merchants from Florence. They retired to Mount Senario to serve the Blessed Virgin Mary. They were the founders of an Order that followed the Rule of Saint Augustine.

Beata Edvige Carboni

The blessed Edvige Carboni was a laywoman of Italian origin who lived in the 20th century. She stood out for her boundless simplicity and humility. She wrote an extensive spiritual diary where she recorded apparitions of Jesus Christ and saints like Gemma Galgani and John Bosco.

Other Saints: The Complete Calendar of Saints for Monday, February 17

