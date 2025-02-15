Today's Saints, Sunday, February 16, 2025: Which Saint Is Celebrated Today?

This Sunday, the Catholic Church's Calendar especially remembers a saint who is invoked against contagious diseases.

Who Was Santa Juliana of Nicomedia, the Most Important Festivity on Sunday, February 16?

The Catholic Church's Calendar remembers this Sunday Santa Juliana of Nicomedia who was born at the end of the 3rd century in a Turkish region formerly called Nicomedia. Catholic tradition tells that she belonged to an illustrious family.

Her family was opposed to fulfilling her wishes regarding her religious vocation. Her father opposed Christians, and her mother was agnostic, so the saint decided to be baptized in secret.

In her youth, she faced complicated situations. For example, the fact that her father made a pact with a senator of the region for her to marry him. She, who consecrated her life to God, to buy time, demanded her future husband to become a judge and prefect of the city before the engagement took place.

The senator, using his influence, quickly achieved what Saint Juliana had asked of him. Then she had no choice but to ask her offeror for one last condition: to become a Christian.

Upon revealing her secret, her father became angry and declared that he preferred to have a dead daughter rather than live with a Christian. Finally, Santa Juliana of Nicomedia was executed on February 16, 308.

Juliana is a feminine name of Latin origin meaning "woman of strong roots." In Spain, about 17,980 women could celebrate their saint's day thanks to Santa Juliana of Nicomedia.

Saint Macarius the Elder

Saint Macarius the Elder was a monk born in Egypt in the 4th century. A priest at 40 years old, he was said to possess the gifts of healing and prophecy. He was a hermit who is also considered one of the Desert Fathers.

Blessed Joseph Allamano

The Blessed Joseph Allamano was an Italian Catholic priest who lived between the 19th and 20th centuries. His evangelical category was marked by his selection, just after being ordained, as the spiritual director of the seminarians of his diocese. He is the founder of the Consolata Missionaries and the Consolata Missionary Sisters.

Other Saints: The Complete Calendar for Sunday, February 16

The Catholic Church's Calendar also remembers the celebration of these other saints and blessed: