Electricity Price Today, Monday, February 10, by Hour: When It's Most Expensive and Cheapest

The average electricity price for this Monday, February 10, 2025, is 139.74 euros per megawatt hour (MW/h). If we compare this average rate with Sunday's, we are talking about a new increase of 30.14 euros. Let's remember that, on February 9, the average electricity price was 109.60 euros per MW/h.

This increase is also clearly reflected in the data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE). In its most expensive slot, the price per MW/h will once again skyrocket to 200 euros. Moreover, even in the cheapest slot, the price will be above 100 euros per MW/h.

Electricity Price Today, Thursday, February 6, Hour by Hour

Nevertheless, despite this increase in electricity rates, there is more positive news. We will find a slot where prices will drop a bit. The best part is that this slot will be in the afternoon, hours that consumers can take advantage of, apart from the early morning.

| en.e-noticies.cat

Thus, from 04:00 to 05:00, the MW/h will have a price of 114.48 euros, although from 13:00 to 14:00 it will drop to 89.99 euros. From 14:00 to 15:00, we will have the cheapest electricity price of the entire day: 112.50 euros per MW/h. Finally, between 03:00 and 04:00, the MW/h will have a price of 114.75 euros.

03:00 - 04:00: 114.75 €/MWh.

04:00 - 05:00: 114.48 €/MWh.

12:00 - 13:00: 115.61 €/MWh.

14:00 - 15:00: 112.50 €/MWh.

And When Is Electricity Most Expensive on Thursday?

If we look at the highest prices of the day, from 07:00 to 10:00 is when prices will be most expensive in the morning. Between 07:00 and 08:00, the MW/h will have a price of 166.14 euros. From 08:00 to 09:00, the rate will rise even more, up to 181.36 euros per MW/h.

07:00 - 08:00: 180.09 €/MWh.

08:00 - 09:00: 210.56 €/MWh.

19:00 - 20:00: 191.81 €/MWh.

20:00 - 21:00: 231 €/MWh.

In the evening, from 19:00 to 20:00, the price per megawatt hour (MW/h) will be 183.73 euros. Between 20:00 and 21:00, the price per MW/h will be the highest on Thursday: 200 euros. Finally, from 21:00 to 22:00, the price per MW/h will be 160.89 euros, and from there, it will continue to decrease.