Electricity price today, Sunday, February 2, by hours: When it's most expensive and cheapest

The average electricity price for this Sunday, February 2, 2025, is 124.74 euros per megawatt hour (MW/h). Compared to the average price on Saturday, we are talking about a notable increase of 29.48 euros. This is all because, on the day of February 1, the average electricity rate was 95.26 euros per MW/h.

By reviewing the data provided by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), some key aspects can be identified. The electricity price for this Sunday shows great variability throughout the day, with significant differences between the cheapest and most expensive hours. When comparing the cheapest and most expensive time slots of the day, the difference between them is 81.07 €/MWh.

Electricity price today, Sunday, February 2, 2025, hour by hour

Despite the fact that this day presents quite high electricity prices, there are certain time slots where the cost is lower. More specifically, between 12:00 and 15:00, the price per MWh remains below 100 euros. Although the cheapest time slot of the day is from 12:00 to 13:00, when electricity is priced at 92.88 €/MWh.

| en.e-noticies.cat

However, there are other slots that can also be taken advantage of to save on the next bill. Between 13:00 and 15:00, the price remains at 95 €/MWh, being the second-best rate of the day. Additionally, it can also be taken advantage of from 15:00 to 16:00, as the price slightly rises to 99.45 €/MWh.

12:00 - 13:00: 92.88 €/MWh .

. 13:00 - 14:00: 95 €/MWh.

14:00 - 15:00: 95 €/MWh.

15:00 - 16:00: 99.45 €/MWh.

And when will electricity be most expensive on Sunday?

Normally, the highest electricity prices are concentrated in the late afternoon and evening hours. This first Sunday of February is no exception. Today, the electricity price will reach its highest from 19:00 to 20:00, when the cost per MWh will be 173.95 euros.

18:00 - 19:00: 164.14 €/MWh.

19:00 - 20:00: 173.95 €/MWh .

. 20:00 - 21:00: 165.50 €/MWh.

21:00 - 22:00: 155.77 €/MWh.

Additionally, other afternoon and evening hours will also record high prices. Between 18:00 and 21:00, electricity will remain above 160 €/MWh, with peaks of 164.14 €/MWh at 18:00 and 165.50 €/MWh at 20:00. If you want to reduce the cost of your next electricity bill, you should avoid excessive consumption during these slots.