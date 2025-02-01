Confirmed: Two major prizes from the latest Euromillions draw fall in Spain

The Euromillions draw once again brings fortune to Spain. Every week, millions of players try their luck with the hope of changing their lives in an instant. With just a combination of numbers and stars, destiny can take an unexpected turn.

This Friday, January 31, the draw has left two notable prizes in Spanish territory. Zaragoza and Marrachí (Mallorca) have been the lucky locations this time. Meanwhile, the first prize has gone unclaimed, so the jackpot continues to accumulate for the next draw.

The winning combination for the Euromillions has been the following: 22, 30, 41, 44, and 49. The stars correplied to the numbers 02 and 07. As for the 'El Millón' draw, the lucky combination was LFS46923, which is a code automatically assigned to each ticket in Spain.

The only second-category Euromillions prize from yesterday falls in Zaragoza

A second-category Euromillions prize is awarded to players who match the five main numbers of the winning combination and one of the two stars. Its amount varies in each draw, as it depends on the number of winners and the fund allocated to the prizes.

This time, across Europe, only one ticket has achieved the second prize of the day. Luck has favored a Spanish player. This ticket, validated in Zaragoza's capital, has awarded a prize of 662,500 euros.

The fortunate player came close to the million-dollar jackpot but fell short of the first category. Since there were no winners of the five numbers and the two stars, the grand prize accumulates for the next draw.

'El Millón' of the Euromillions falls in Mallorca and leaves another big winner

In addition to the Euromillions, Spain has the additional 'El Millón' draw. This prize awards one million euros in each session among players with tickets validated in the country.

This time, the winning combination was LFS46923. The winning ticket was validated in Marrachí, a Mallorcan municipality of 40,000 inhabitants. A player from the island has seen their bank account grow overnight.

Since there were no first-category winners, the jackpot accumulates for the next draw. On Tuesday, February 4, players will have the chance to win a prize exceeding 28 million euros.

Every time the jackpot goes unclaimed, the prize keeps growing. This makes the Euromillions one of the most attractive lotteries in Europe. The excitement increases when the figures reach million-dollar amounts.

How the Euromillions works

The Euromillions is a European lottery organized by several countries. It is held every Tuesday and Friday and offers million-dollar prizes to those who match their combination. To play, you must choose five numbers from 1 to 50 and two stars from 1 to 12, and there are several prize categories depending on the matches achieved.

The price of a standard ticket is 2.50 euros. In Spain, by participating, you automatically enter the 'El Millón' draw, which awards a prize of one million euros to a national player.