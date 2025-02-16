Surprise with La Primitiva: A 57 Million Euro Prize Falls in a City in Spain

The quiet town of Tremp, located in the Pre-Pyrenees of Lérida, has been shaken by news that has filled its nearly 6,000 inhabitants with excitement. In the Primitiva lottery draw held this past Saturday, a single winning ticket was awarded the astonishing sum of 57,587,904.45 euros.

This prize corresponds to the special category, which includes six correct numbers plus the refund. It has already become one of the largest prizes distributed by this lottery in recent years.

A Resident of Lérida Wins the Grand Prize of the Primitiva

The residents of the small town of Tremp in Lérida are celebrating. This Saturday, one of their neighbors won the grand prize of the Primitiva. No less than 57 million euros after matching the lottery combination.

The numbers that brought fortune to the municipality were: 44, 12, 29, 37, 21, and 02. The complementary number was 23 and the refund was 0. The most surprising thing is that the probability of matching this combination is one in 139,838,160, highlighting the magnitude of the stroke of luck.

The winning ticket was validated at reception office number 2 in Tremp, known as "La Ferradura Màgica," on Barcelona Street number 8. Núria Fuses, owner of this lottery administration, expressed her surprise and joy upon hearing the news. However, the identity of the new millionaire is still unknown.

This is not the first grand prize distributed by "La Ferradura Màgica." In fact, in 1999 they already awarded a jackpot of La Primitiva, consolidating its reputation as a place of good fortune for players.

The news has spread like wildfire among the inhabitants of Tremp. In bars, squares, and shops, conversations revolve around the identity of the lucky winner. The owner of the administration suspects that the winner is from the same town, "because at this time there are almost no tourists around here," she assured.

Besides the grand prize in Tremp, the Primitiva draw on February 15 left other winners in Spain. A first-category ticket (six correct numbers) was validated at administration number 2 in Cangas de Onís, Avenida de Covadonga 4, Asturias.

Another one at administration 242 in Madrid, on Pedro Laborde Street 46. Each of these tickets was awarded 469,232.68 euros.

In the second category (five correct numbers plus the complementary), five tickets were awarded 45,655.07 euros each. These were sealed in Córdoba, Redován (Alicante), Alcarràs (Lérida), Almoradí (Alicante), and Las Zocas (Santa Cruz de Tenerife).

La Primitiva, A Game of Chance with History

La Primitiva is one of the most popular games of chance in Spain, with draws held on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 9:30 PM. To participate, players must select at least six numbers between 1 and 49.

Prizes are distributed in different categories, from those who match three numbers to the special category, which includes the six numbers plus the refund. If there are no winners in the special category, the jackpot rolls over to the next draw, which can generate million-euro prizes like the one in Tremp.