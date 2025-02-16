Electricity Price Today, Monday, February 17, by Hour

The average electricity price for this Monday, February 17, 2025, is 138.17 euros per megawatt hour (MW/h). Compared to the average price on Sunday, this is an increase of 49.95 euros. Remember that on February 16, the average electricity rate was 88.22 euros per MW/h.

A piece of bad news for consumers, as the increase is very significant. In fact, data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE) reflect this price increase. In the most expensive time slot of the entire Monday, the price of MW/h will exceed 200 euros.

Electricity Price Today, Monday February 17, 2025, Hour by Hour

Additionally, in the most economical time slot, the rate will rise significantly compared to recent days. Consumers will be able to take advantage of the cheapest hours, as they will be in the afternoon; however, they will still be expensive. In the most affordable hours, the electricity price will not drop below 100 euros.

Thus, from 12:00 to 13:00, the MW/h will be priced at 109.09 euros. From 13:00 to 14:00, the price of MW/h will be 100 euros, but the cheapest rate will be from 14:00 to 15:00, when the price of MW/h will cost 98.97 euros. However, from 15:00 to 16:00, the price of MW/h will rise again to 100 euros.

When Will Electricity Be Most Expensive on Monday?

Regarding the most expensive time slots, the electricity price will rise considerably. Early in the morning, for example, from 07:00 to 08:00, the price of MW/h will be 204.74 euros. Additionally, from 08:00 to 09:00, the price will rise to 209.79 euros per MW/h.

In the second half of the day, from 18:00 to 19:00, the electricity price will be 180 euros. It won't be until 19:00 and 20:00 when the MW/h will be the most expensive of the day and will cost 215.52 euros. Finally, from 20:00 to 21:00, the price of MW/h will be 200 euros.

There is no doubt that with these data, the electricity price remains a key factor in the economy of Spanish households. While costs fluctuate, attention remains focused on savings measures and the evolution of the energy market.