Electricity Price Today, Sunday, February 16, by Hour

The average electricity price for this Sunday, February 16, 2025, is 88.22 euros per megawatt hour (MW/h). Compared to the average price on Saturday, this is a decrease of 2.21 euros. Remember that on February 15, the average electricity rate was 90.43 euros per MW/h.

A good piece of news for consumers, even if the decrease is minimal, is always appreciated. In fact, data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE) reflect this slight reduction. In the most expensive time slot of the entire Sunday, the price of MW/h will be very close to 160 euros.

Electricity Price Today, Sunday February 16, 2025, Hour by Hour

The best part is that in the most economical time slot, the rate will drop much more than in recent days. Additionally, consumers will be able to take advantage of the cheapest hours, as they will be in the afternoon. During a small time slot, prices will drop significantly.

Thus, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, the MW/h will have a price of 33.9 euros, a fairly affordable rate. From 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, the price of MW/h will be 20 euros, but the cheapest rate will be from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, when the price of MW/h will cost 12 euros. However, from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, the price of MW/h will rise again to 40.3 euros.

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM: 33.9 €/MWh.

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM: 20 €/MWh.

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM: 12 €/MWh .

. 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM: 40.3 €/MWh.

When Will Electricity Be Most Expensive on Sunday?

Regarding the most expensive time slots, the electricity price will rise considerably. During the early morning, for example, from 12:00 AM to 7:00 AM, MW/h prices will range between 89 and 99 euros. From 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM, however, the price will be 106.64 euros per MW/h.

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM: 161.56 €/MWh .

. 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM: 154.95 €/MWh.

9:00 PM - 10:00 PM: 138.77 €/MWh.

10:00 PM - 11:00 PM: 131.51 €/MWh.

In the second half of the day, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM, we will find the most expensive price of the Sunday: 161.56 euros. Between 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM, however, the MW/h will cost 154.95 euros. Finally, from 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM, the price of MW/h will be 138.77 euros.

There is no doubt that with these data, the electricity price remains a key factor in the economy of Spanish households. While costs fluctuate, attention remains focused on savings measures and the evolution of the energy market.