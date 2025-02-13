Vodafone Has Just Announced It and Customers Are Very Clear: Now or Never

Vodafone has decided to make a significant change to its prepaid rates to prevent user attrition and thus remain competitive in the market. After several improvements to its plans, the company has now decided to adjust the offer of minutes for international calls.

This modification mainly affects prepaid rate users. From now on, they will benefit from all these new features.

Improvements in Vodafone's Prepaid Rates

Vodafone has been making progressive improvements to its rates, focusing on increasing the GB and minutes available to its users. However, this time, the change focuses on international calls. It is a key aspect for many users who need to stay connected with other countries.

| Tevarak, Pixelshot, Cobismo

The most relevant adjustment is in the minutes for international calls. They are now significantly increased depending on the plan you have contracted. Users will see improvements ranging from 100 to 1,800 minutes per month, depending on the rate they choose.

The S prepaid rate is the one that suffers the least variations. It only increases by 100 minutes per month, going from 400 to 500 international minutes monthly.

Meanwhile, the M prepaid rate has a considerable increase in minutes for international calls. It reaches up to 2,000 minutes per month, which is an improvement of 1,200 minutes.

As for Vodafone's more comprehensive rates, such as L, XL, and XXL, the increases are even more notable. Users of these plans will be able to enjoy improvements ranging from 1,000 to 1,800 additional minutes. They will all reach 3,000 monthly minutes for international calls.

| Europa Press

Prices and Features of Vodafone Rates

Despite the improvements in minutes for international calls, Vodafone has assured that the price of the rates will not change. That is, prices will remain the same, ranging from 10 to 40 euros per month, depending on the chosen plan. The prepaid rates will continue to offer a very attractive value for money, with a complete offer of GB, unlimited national minutes.

One of the great advantages of these rates is that they have no permanence. This means that users can change plans or leave the service at any time without penalty. Additionally, all Vodafone rates include unlimited national calls.

This change in prepaid rates is a direct reply to user needs and the growing competition in the sector. By improving minutes for international calls, the operator seeks to offer a more complete service. But above all, it is adapted to the demands of users who need to stay connected abroad.