Orange confirms it and passes the buck to Movistar: customers don't miss a thing

Soccer fans, particularly those of the Champions League, are wondering what will happen with 4K resolution in the upcoming matches of this competition. After the first round of the Champions League, many Orange users want to know if it will be possible to watch the games in this high image quality.

In recent editions, 4K channels had been reserved for the final stages of the competition. But this year things won't be so simple.

Orange, one of the operators offering the Champions League signal, has confirmed what many already suspected. The 4K broadcast doesn't depend on them. The control over the broadcasting rights of the competition is in the hands of Movistar, so they will decide whether the matches are broadcast in 4K or not.

| Gpoint Studio, Orange, Movistar

Interest from Orange subscribers

This fact has left many Orange users with uncertainty. In previous years, the broadcast of matches in 4K had been allowed during the more advanced stages of the Champions League. However, this year it won't be possible for now, as confirmed by the operator on X.

The orange company has confirmed that, for now, it won't be possible to enjoy the competition in 4K resolution. At least regarding the matches that will be played in the coming weeks.

The problem, as they point out, lies in the fact that Movistar is the operator in charge of the broadcasting rights. In this regard, Orange customers will have to wait for Telefónica to decide if they will offer the matches in 4K again.

| Europa Press, Movistar

Requirements to watch soccer in 4K with Orange

If you're one of those wondering if you can enjoy soccer matches in 4K on Orange, it's important to note some requirements. First, to access the 4K channels and content of Orange TV, you need to have direct fiber. This means it's essential to have a fiber optic Internet connection to enjoy the highest image quality.

Additionally, it's necessary to have a TV compatible with 4K resolution. This ensures that, in case the signal is available, you can enjoy the matches with the best possible definition. Added to this is the need to have a decoder compatible with 4K technology.