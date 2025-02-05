Confirmed: Two big prizes from the latest Euromillions draw fall in Spain

The Euromillions draw held this Tuesday, February 4, has left significant prizes in our country. Two players have achieved notable figures in the latest draw. On this occasion, the winning tickets have been validated in different parts of the Spanish geography.

This time, fortune has smiled on two lucky individuals, who have achieved high-value rewards. One of them has won more than 600,000 euros, while the other has taken home a million. Both bettors validated their tickets at Spanish lottery administrations.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

'El Millón' of Euromillions falls in a small municipality of Zaragoza

One of the big prizes of this Euromillions draw has been the one corresponding to 'El Millón.' This parallel draw to Euromillions awards a prize of 1,000,000 euros to a single winner in each edition.

On this occasion, the lucky ticket was validated in Maluenda, a small municipality in the province of Zaragoza. The winning code for this draw was LGS69941.

Each Euromillions ticket automatically includes a code for 'El Millón,' without the player having to select it. This means that each bet has the possibility of participating in both draws at the same time, increasing the chances of winning a prize.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, Euromillones

'El Millón' is one of the ways in which Loterías y Apuestas del Estado distributes large amounts of money in a guaranteed manner. Each draw has a single winner, which means there is always a winner of the million euros in Spain, regardless of the results of the Euromillions draw.

Euromillions distributes a second major prize in Madrid

The other major prize of the day has fallen in Madrid. In the Third category (5+0), a player has achieved a sum of 643,777.52 euros after matching the five main numbers of the draw. Their ticket was validated at administration number 376 in the capital, located at Aliaga Street, 10.

The winning numbers in this draw were 29, 43, 03, 39, and 04, joined by stars 5 and 10. Although the largest reward of Euromillions is obtained by matching the five numbers and the two stars, the lower categories can offer significant rewards, as in this case.

To play Euromillions, the draws are held every Tuesday and Friday. Players must select five numbers from 1 to 50 and two stars from 1 to 12 to place a bet. The price of each bet is 2.50 euros.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, FotoFunk

As for 'El Millón,' the participation code is automatically assigned on each ticket without the possibility of choice. This means that each bet is guaranteed an opportunity in this additional draw.

With each draw, excitement is renewed for the bettors. While some achieve millionaire prizes, others achieve equally notable figures in lower categories. Luck can appear at any moment and in any part of Spain.