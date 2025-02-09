Movistar drops the bomb that nobody expected: now it will manage to convince many

Movistar has just launched an offer that can't go unnoticed. Especially for those looking for quality, variety, and competitive pricing. With this new promotion, the company has taken a step forward in the telecommunications market.

It offers a very attractive package that includes high-speed fiber, mobile lines, and access to an impressive variety of television content. The best part is that it can be accessed for only 66 euros per month.

What does Movistar's promotion include?

Movistar's offer is hard to beat, as it includes 600 Mb fiber. This ensures a fast and stable connection for all the devices in your home. If you are one of those who can't live without their mobiles, the package comes with two mobile lines.

One of them with 30 GB and unlimited calls, and another with 5 GB and calls at 0 cents per minute. Perfect for not running out of data and being able to communicate with whoever you want, at any time.

But that's not all. Movistar has also included Movistar Plus+, the television service that gives you access to endless quality content. You can enjoy the best LaLiga, Champions League, and Premier League matches, among others.

If you are a sports fan, you will also have access to the Liga Endesa, the NBA, the Six Nations Rugby, and some of the best tennis tournaments. Additionally, Movistar Plus+ features movie and series premieres, so you'll never lack entertainment.

Movistar offers you something more

The best part is that it comes included with miMovistar. This service offers you a series of advantages that will make your experience much more comfortable and complete. Here are some of them:

- Desco UHDT. With this decoder, you can enjoy all your favorite content in UHD/4K quality. This guarantees an impressive visual experience.

- Exclusive channels. In addition to all the DTT channels, you will have access to Movistar Plus+ Originals and Movistar Plus+ Vamos.

- Watch last 7 days. If you missed a program, don't worry. With the 'Watch last 7 days' feature, you will have the possibility to watch the programs you missed.

- Recordings. Now you can record your favorite programs, even if they have already started.

- Movistar Plus+ App. You can take all your content with you. With the Movistar Plus+ app, you can watch your series, movies, sports, and much more from your mobile, tablet, or any device.

- Smart WiFi 6 Router. To enjoy a better connection throughout your home, the Smart WiFi 6 router offers you more coverage. It also triples the speed and allows you to connect more devices at once.

- Movistar Cloud TV. If you need space to store your photos and documents, with Movistar Cloud TV you will have unlimited cloud storage.

All this is available for only 66 euros per month, making this offer one of the most attractive on the market. Movistar ensures that you can enjoy all the services you need: fiber, mobile, and television. All in one package and for a price that can't be missed.