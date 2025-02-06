It's official: Orange listens to its customers and they can have this starting today

After several requests and a long wait, Orange has listened to its customers. So it has started offering them the long-awaited Livebox 7 router with WiFi 7. This is an upgrade that, until now, was only available to new users of the operator.

Starting today, those customers who have been requesting to enjoy this innovative device for a long time can do so. However, with some conditions that haven't yet been fully detailed.

Orange fulfills its customers

The Livebox 7 router has been one of Orange's major innovations in recent months. But until now, only new customers who signed up for the fiber optic service could access it. However, thanks to the pressure from regular users, the operator has decided to take the step and distribute it among its existing customers as well.

Thus, since December 19, users who signed up for the Love service with 1 Gb fiber have already started receiving the router. This distribution process has been staggered and continued with 600 Mb fiber customers on January 9, 2025.

The good news is that, since January 21, 2025, Orange users can now access the Livebox 7 router. Although as we mentioned before, under certain conditions that haven't yet been fully explained. What is certain is that, after several requests, the company has made an effort to improve its customers' experience.

The Livebox 7 is not just a common router. It is a device that incorporates the new WiFi 7 technology, a significant advancement that promises to enhance users' connection experience. With WiFi 7, customers will be able to enjoy better fluidity in their connections, greater efficiency in data transmission, and better performance.

The improvement in performance brought by the Livebox 7 is remarkable. If you are one of those who enjoy streaming 4K content, playing online, or working from home, you will notice a significant reduction in latency. In addition to greater connection stability, which will allow you to take full advantage of your fiber optic potential.

The news from Orange that everyone was waiting for

The Livebox 7 router is great news for Orange customers. Especially for those who have been waiting for the company to offer them access to this technology.

Many users had expressed their frustration at seeing that only new customers could enjoy the benefits of this router. Meanwhile, they, the existing customers, were relegated to older models. Now, the operator has listened to those requests and has begun distributing it in a staggered manner.

Although, as we mentioned, all the conditions to access the Livebox 7 haven't yet been specified. What is clear is that Orange is moving in the right direction.