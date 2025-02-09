Today's saints, Monday, February 10, 2025: Which Saint is celebrated today?

This Monday, February 10, the Catholic Church's calendar commemorates an Italian nun, twin sister of Saint Benedict of Nursia.

Who was Saint Scholastica of Nursia, the most important feast on Monday, February 10?

The Catholic Church's calendar especially commemorates today Saint Scholastica of Nursia, who was born in the year 480 in what is now the Italian municipality of Nursia.

She belonged to a noble family and used to spend most of her time in prayer. At least once a year, she visited her brother, Saint Benedict, who lived in the monastery of Montecassino, to share spiritual matters.

The last time the siblings met, Saint Scholastica sensed that she wouldn't see her brother again and begged him not to leave that night but the next.

Saint Benedict initially refused because he didn't want to contravene the rules of his monastery. However, Saint Scholastica fervently asked God to intervene, and immediately a great storm broke out, preventing her brother from leaving.

They spent the night in prayer, talking about God and spiritual matters. Three days later, Scholastica suddenly died. The night of her passing, Saint Benedict had a vision of his sister's soul ascending to heaven in the form of a dove.

Scholastica is a name of Greek origin that means "teacher." In our country, there are more than 767 women named Scholastica who might receive congratulations from family and friends on this day.

Blessed Aloysius Stepinac

Blessed Aloysius Stepinac was a religious figure born in Croatia who lived in the 20th century. A recognized archbishop, he has the merit of having led Catholics since 1945, the year when the communist regime was imposed in his nation under the orders of Marshal Tito. Tito persecuted and judicially harassed him with the intention of silencing him.

Beata Eusebia Palomino Yenes

Blessed Eusebia Palomino Yenes was a Spanish nun who lived in the 20th century. She belonged to the Institute of the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians. By setting an example of humility, she showed her spirit of self-denial in the simplest tasks and deserved the gifts of grace.

Other Saints: the complete calendar for Monday, February 10

The Catholic Church's calendar, this Monday, February 10, also commemorates these saints and blessed: