The Ace Up Orange's Sleeve: Movistar and Vodafone, Speechless

Users have more and more options when it comes to choosing a fiber plan for their second homes. However, among all the available options, one stands out above the rest: Orange.

Meanwhile Movistar and Vodafone try to attract customers with interesting proposals, Orange has played its strongest card. It offers an unbeatable price and also with very attractive features.

Orange's Offer That Everyone Wants

Orange has launched a fiber plan for second homes that undoubtedly puts the competition in an uncomfortable position. For just 9.95 euros per month, customers will enjoy symmetrical fiber of 500 Mbps (500 Mb). It's a more than sufficient speed for browsing the Internet, working remotely or enjoying series and movies in high quality.

Additionally, the package includes a landline with unlimited calls to other landlines and 1,000 minutes per month to call mobiles. This makes the offer even more complete.

The plan also includes free installation and a state-of-the-art router, with no extra payment required. After the first year, the plan's price rises to 24.95 euros per month. Nevertheless, it remains one of the most economical options for those who need fiber in their second home.

Moreover, Orange offers a 12-month commitment, a reasonable time considering the excellent price of its offer.

Movistar Doesn't Have a Commitment

On the other hand, Movistar doesn't lag behind, but its proposal is somewhat more expensive. Movistar's fiber plan for second homes offers symmetrical fiber of 300 Mbps (300 Mb), a slightly lower speed than Orange's. But equally suitable for the needs of a second home.

As for the price, it charges 15 euros per month permanently, making it a more expensive option than Orange's. However, an advantage to consider is that it doesn't require a commitment, which can be attractive for those who only need fiber for a limited time. Additionally, it includes free installation and a Smart WiFi router, ensuring a more stable connection.

Consider Vodafone's Proposal

Vodafone also has its proposal in this market, but it strays from the more economical options. With 4G internet, Vodafone offers an unlimited 150 Mbps (150 Mb) connection for 30 euros per month, making it the most expensive option of the three. Additionally, as in the case of Orange, Vodafone requires a one-year commitment.

If you're looking for an affordable and complete option for your second home, Orange is undoubtedly the most attractive option. Its symmetrical fiber plan of 500 Mbps (500 Mb), along with unlimited calls to landlines and 1,000 minutes to mobiles, for only 9.95 euros per month, is hard to beat. Additionally, its 12-month commitment offers flexibility at a good price.