Movistar's Breaking Announcement: Everything Is Going to Change and It Will Be for the Better

Movistar has announced an important change for its customers that will make enjoying their service even more beneficial. From now on, users will be able to access new and better offers in fiber and mobile. This represents a great opportunity for those seeking quality and savings.

This promotion will be available until March 10, so it's the perfect time to take advantage of it. During twelve months savings will be guaranteed.

Movistar's Three Options

In this new campaign, Movistar offers three options that adapt to different needs and budgets. All three promotions include symmetrical fiber, which means that the download and upload speeds will be the same. This is a great advantage for users who need a stable and fast connection.

| Monkey Business Images, Movistar

Additionally, all offers include unlimited calls to landlines and 50 monthly minutes to national mobiles. This further improves the quality-price ratio. The best part is that these offers do not include a commitment to stay, providing flexibility to customers.

The first option is ideal for those looking for a good fiber connection and a mobile line with a considerable amount of data. With this offer, you can enjoy 300 Mb fiber and a 5G+ mobile line with 50 GB of data to browse without worries. All this for a monthly price of 35.90 euros.

If you need more speed in your connection, this option is the right one. For only 40.90 euros per month, you will get 600 Mb of fiber, which is ideal for households with several people. Also, like the first offer, you will have a 5G+ mobile line with 50 GB of data.

| Ariwasabi

The third option is the most complete, ideal for those seeking the best in terms of speed and capacity. With this offer, you will have 1 Gb fiber, allowing you to enjoy an ultra-fast connection for all your home devices. Additionally, you will have a 5G+ mobile line with 50 GB and the price will be 45.90 euros per month.

Movistar Confirms It Will Be Temporary

These three promotions have a duration of one year, and once that time has passed, the rates will change. After the 12 months, the prices will become 50, 54, and 64 euros per month, respectively. Although the prices will rise after the first year, it remains a very attractive offer for the quality Movistar offers.

In addition to the advantages of price and quality, the operator stands out for offering exceptional coverage and customer service. This makes these promotions an excellent option for those seeking the best in telecommunications.