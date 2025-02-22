Today's Saints, Sunday, February 23, 2025: Which Saint Is Celebrated Today?

This Sunday, the Catholic Church's Calendar especially remembers the patron of earaches and dysentery.

Who Was Saint Polycarp, the Most Important Saint of Sunday, February 23?

The Catholic Church's Calendar remembers this Sunday Saint Polycarp who was born around the year 69 A.D. in Smyrna, a city located in present-day Türkiye. He was a direct disciple of the apostle John, which connects him to the early days of Christianity.

He attempted to negotiate with Pope Anicetus to unify the date of the Easter celebration between Christians in Asia and those in Europe.

He became a prominent leader in the early Church, playing a crucial role in defending the Christian faith against heresies and doctrinal deviations of his time. Saint Polycarp is known for his courage and steadfastness in faith during the persecutions against Christians.

Bound and prepared to be burned alive, the governor gave him one last chance to save himself. "Declare that Caesar is Lord," he demanded. "I only recognize Jesus Christ as my Lord," Polycarp replied before dying in the flames.

He finally died at the stake under the rule of Emperor Antoninus Pius.

Polycarp is a masculine name that comes from Greek, meaning 'the one who produces many fruits'. In Spain, about 675 men could celebrate their saint's day today thanks to Saint Polycarp.

Saint John the Reaper

Saint John the Reaper was an Italian monk who lived in the 12th century. He was known as 'the reaper' for his charity toward the poor. Close to the people, he assisted and helped local farmers, and also performed several miracles.

Blessed Rafaela Ybarra de Villalonga

Blessed Rafaela Ybarra de Villalonga was a mother from the high society of Bilbao in the 19th century. Founder of the Congregation of the Holy Guardian Angels for the protection of young women, she taught them the path of the Lord's precepts.

Other Saints: The Complete Calendar of Sunday, February 23

The Catholic Church's Calendar also remembers the celebration of these other saints and blessed: