Orange clarifies an issue that worries many: its customers breathe easy

Orange has managed to solve a problem affecting several of its customers. Especially those who had to return an old device, such as the modem or router, when upgrading their device or leaving the company. A situation that initially seemed to be a simple process, but sometimes turned out to be more complex than necessary for some.

It is known by everyone that old devices must be returned to a physical store of the company. If not, the customer risks receiving a fine from the operator. This process, although it seems simple, became a headache for those living in remote areas or on islands.

The latest complaint received by Orange

One of the most recent cases that has caught the attention of users was that of an Orange customer. He reported his experience on social media when trying to return his old modem. Through the social network X, he wrote to the company to ask how he could proceed with the return of his equipment.

| Getty Images Pro, Dean Drobot

He was told that he had to return it in person at a physical store. The customer complained that the nearest store to his location was 144.1 kilometers away. Meanwhile, he had to cross an ocean to get there.

The customer, who lives on an island, found himself needing to take a plane to return the modem. This involved a considerable extra expense. In this situation, Orange replied by indicating that the customer didn't need to travel to the store.

Orange reveals the alternative

The company clarified that there is a more suitable and practical solution. It informed the user that he could request a pickup via courier. This would allow the old modem to be collected at the indicated address without the need to travel to a physical store.

| Pixelshot

This option has been a relief for the customer and undoubtedly for many others in similar situations. This case has highlighted a problem affecting numerous Orange customers. Especially those living in rural areas or islands, where access to physical stores is not so easy.

Fortunately, the operator has shown that it takes into account the complaints of its users. It has implemented a solution that facilitates the process of returning old devices. This not only benefits the customers but also improves the company's image.

It is important to remember that in many cases, users may face logistical and economic difficulties when they have to return old equipment. However, Orange's decision to offer home pickup via courier represents an important step in improving customer service.