Confirmed: Vodafone takes a huge weight off its shoulders after this is confirmed

Vodafone has received an important legal victory that allows it to take a great weight off its shoulders. Especially after the High Court of Justice of La Rioja ruled in its favor in the case of the dismissal of a worker. She had committed a serious irregularity in one of its stores that didn't go unnoticed by the company.

This final ruling comes after a judicial process in which the affected employee had challenged her dismissal. It all began when a Vodafone employee, who operated in one of the company's stores, processed a prepaid line in the name of a minor. And this was done without the parents' consent.

To carry out this transaction, the employee altered the birth year that she had to enter into the operator's system. She registered the year 1999 instead of 2009 to bypass the system's restrictions. This action was a clear violation of the company's rules.

| Europa Press

The minor's parents found out about what happened and quickly went to the establishment to ask for explanations. The situation forced Vodafone to take action and, after an internal review, decided to dismiss the employee. The company considered that this conduct constituted a serious infraction and an abuse of trust by the worker.

The lawsuit that Vodafone won

After the dismissal, the affected worker filed a lawsuit against Vodafone. She claimed that the termination of her contract violated her right to indemnity. According to her, the real reason for her dismissal was a series of previous complaints she had made about her working and salary conditions.

In her lawsuit, the employee argued that Vodafone was acting vindictively. She indicated that she had previously reported her working conditions and now they were trying to retaliate. However, the court has ruled in favor of Vodafone, confirming that the dismissal was appropriate and not related to workplace persecution.

The court sided with the operator by considering that the worker had intentionally altered the minor's birth date. All this with the aim of facilitating her registration as a company client.

| Tevarak, Pixelshot, Cobismo

The court classified this behavior as a breach of contractual good faith and an abuse of trust. In this regard, the ruling has made it clear that the company had sufficient justification to proceed with the dismissal.

A relief for Vodafone

With the court's resolution, Vodafone can finally take a significant weight off its shoulders. This ruling confirms the validity of its actions in reply to inappropriate conduct by one of its employees. The company demonstrates that it doesn't tolerate fraudulent practices and sends a clear message that it will ensure the safety of its customers.

This outcome also reinforces consumer confidence in Vodafone's responsibility. It confirms that the company is willing to act firmly against any breach of internal regulations.