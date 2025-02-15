Orange Leaves Its Customers Wanting More: The Disappointment Is Now Huge

Many Orange customers have experienced a major disappointment in recent days. Especially when trying to access one of the most popular features of their television service. It is the option to choose the audio of the matches.

However, what seemed like an interesting and convenient feature has left many with a bitter taste. The company has had to come forward to provide explanations after the controversy caused during the broadcasts of the Copa del Rey matches. They make it clear that, in this case, it was not an error, but a default setting in their broadcasts.

Orange Explains What Happened

During the recent broadcasts of the Copa del Rey, many Orange users tried to take advantage of the ability to choose the audio of the matches. This feature allows them to listen to their preferred commentators. Without having to settle for those offered by default in the broadcast.

However, they realized they couldn't access this option. Something that surprised them, as in other competitions like the League or European competitions, this possibility is available.

Through their social media, the operator explained that this lack of option was not due to a programming error in the matches. It is because the audio configuration changes depending on the competition. Specifically, Orange confirmed that radio audios, one of the most chosen options by users, are only available for League matches and not for Copa matches.

Audio Configuration Changes Between Competitions

One of the main features of Orange's television services is the ability to choose between several audios in the matches. Users have the option to follow the matches with different commentators, allowing them to personalize their experience according to their preferences. In the League and European competitions, users can select up to six different audios, giving them a lot of flexibility.

However, as can be seen, this same option is not available for Copa del Rey matches. The operator explained that this is a decision that depends on the configuration of the Copa broadcasts. Which makes it clear that it is not a technical error, but a limitation inherent to the competition.

Although Orange's explanation may be logical from a technical standpoint, it has not prevented many customers from feeling disappointed. The ability to choose the sound is one of the advantages most valued by users who follow football matches. Additionally, many have complained about the lack of clear information about these restrictions.