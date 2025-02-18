Today's Saints, Wednesday, February 19, 2025: Which Saint Is Celebrated Today?

This Wednesday, the Catholic Church's Calendar of Saints commemorates a 14th-century Dominican friar who introduced the devotion of the Stations of the Cross in Europe.

Who Was Blessed Álvaro de Córdoba, the Most Important Festivity of Wednesday, February 19?

The Catholic Church's Calendar of Saints today commemorates Blessed Álvaro de Córdoba, who was born in Zamora in the year 1350. His reputation for wisdom and holiness led him to become the confessor of Queen Catherine of Lancaster and the future King John II of Castile.

During a pilgrimage to the Holy Land, he was deeply moved by the painful Way of the Cross, walked by Jesus Christ. The blessed became famous for his way of preaching and contemplating the Passion of the Lord.

On the outskirts of Córdoba, he founded the Scala Coeli convent, where there were several oratories that reproduced the "Via Dolorosa," venerated by him in Jerusalem.

An ardent preacher and eloquent theologian, he was appointed superior of the reformed convents of Spain of the Order of Preachers by Pope Martin V.

The tomb of Blessed Álvaro de Córdoba is in the sanctuary of Santo Domingo de Escalaceli, a few kilometers (km) from Córdoba, accessible via the Santo Domingo road.

Álvaro is a masculine name of Germanic origin meaning "guardian of all things." On this day, about 166,000 men named Álvaro could celebrate their saint's day.

Blessed of Liébana

The Blessed of Liébana was a Spanish monk who lived in the 9th century. He settled in the monastery of San Martín de Turieno and defended the faith against the Adoptionist heresy. He wrote a famous Commentary on the Apocalypse.

| Wikimedia

Blessed John Sullivan

The Blessed John Sullivan was an Irish religious figure who lived between the 19th and 20th centuries. A priest of the Society of Jesus, he dedicated himself to the education and spiritual formation of young people. He was very beloved and sought after as a father to the poor and those who suffer.

| Il Popolo Tortona

Other Saints: The Complete Calendar of Saints for Wednesday, February 19

The Catholic Church's Calendar of Saints also commemorates the celebration of these other saints and blessed on this day: