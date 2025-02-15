Customers' Hard Blow to Vodafone: If They Follow Movistar's Steps, It Will Be Costly

Vodafone experienced a technical issue a few days ago that left many users unable to enjoy one of its most popular services: Vodafone TV. This problem affected the company's customers last Monday. From early afternoon, users began experiencing difficulties accessing the television platform.

What initially seemed to be a minor issue extended for several hours and lasted until almost night. According to the portal Zonamovilidad.es, the problem was progressively recovering. But the customers' indignation did not go unnoticed.

Curiously, this is not the only problem Vodafone users have faced in recent days. In addition to this Vodafone outage, there are similar incidents with Movistar, which has also had its own setbacks. In this case, users of the Telefónica operator complained about the inability to access several websites that use the Cloudflare service.

| Viktor Gladkov, Movistar, Vodafone

Vodafone's Incident Was More Significant Than Thought

Vodafone's failure affected both those using the decoder and those accessing its services via the website or the app. In other words, the problem was so significant that it affected all possible methods of accessing the operator's services.

What has most upset Vodafone and Movistar users is that neither company offered clear explanations about what happened. The lack of communication and vague replys to these failures have caused even more anger among customers. If a company is unable to provide an explanation of what is happening, users' trust is seriously affected.

In Vodafone's case, the failure has a technical explanation related to the company's infrastructure. Although Vodafone Spain operates almost independently, it still uses certain services provided by the Vodafone group for its television platform.

| Movistar, Vodafone

According to internal sources, the outage that affected Vodafone TV was caused by a global configuration error within these services. This type of failure in global systems can affect thousands of users. Therefore, it was not an isolated case, as it was also felt in other countries.

Movistar and Vodafone Must Regain Customers' Trust

This type of problem is very common in the telecommunications sector. If Vodafone doesn't take measures to quickly correct these errors, it could be heading down the wrong path. It has already been recently demonstrated with Movistar.

Let's remember that, on several occasions, Movistar has suffered severe incidents in its network. This has caused significant criticism among customers for its lack of timely replys.