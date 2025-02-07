Customers make it clear to Movistar: if it happens again, there will be consequences

Users of Movistar and its secondary brand O2 recently encountered a problem that severely affected their browsing experience. Many reported difficulties accessing certain web pages, especially those using Cloudflare's free option services.

This incident, which was neither an isolated nor a punctual error, left a few unable to access their favorite websites. Some couldn't even enter their own pages.

The problem began to be detected between Sunday and Monday, mainly affecting Movistar and O2 fiber customers. According to the complainants, when they tried to access a web page, it wouldn't load, showing a connection error. This inconvenience didn't just affect a few users; it was a widespread problem.

Movistar can't sit idly by

What surprised users the most was that the issue didn't occur with mobile connections. Those trying to access pages through their Movistar or O2 mobile network didn't experience the same problem. This made it clear that the error was linked solely to the fiber connection.

Undoubtedly, this caused great annoyance to fiber users. They didn't understand why customers of different companies weren't suffering the same problem. Only they were affected.

This type of incident isn't something customers are willing to overlook. Many have expressed their concern and demanded a clear explanation from Movistar. In addition to quick solutions to prevent similar situations from happening in the future.

It only happened with Movistar

The discomfort is even greater when observing that other users from different operators didn't have the same negative experience. Those using services from other companies didn't experience these types of errors when accessing web pages that use Cloudflare.

This contrast has caused distrust among Movistar and O2 users. In fact, some are now considering the option of switching providers if the problems persist.

Access to the internet is an essential necessity for many, both personally and professionally. For this reason, any incident affecting the connection, especially in such a widespread manner, has a significant impact. Movistar and O2 customers expect the company to take action and provide solutions efficiently and quickly.

Otherwise, it's likely that some users will decide to make drastic decisions, such as changing providers, to avoid future complications. It's evident that these types of incidents can't happen again, and users demand a clear reply and effective solutions.