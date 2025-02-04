Electricity price today, Wednesday, February 5, by hours

The average electricity price for this Wednesday, February 5, 2025, is 117.51 euros per megawatt hour (MW/h). Compared to the average price on Tuesday, we are talking about a notable decrease of X euros. Remember that, on February 4, the average electricity price was 143.39 euros per MW/h.

A change in trend that we can also observe in the data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE). In its most expensive range, electricity will no longer exceed 200 euros per MW/h, as it did this Tuesday. It will remain around 189 euros per MW/h, a rate that is still high but somewhat more affordable.

Electricity price today, Wednesday, February 5, 2025, hour by hour

Additionally, we will again have a wide range of economical rates in the afternoon. This is quite an unusual situation, as it closely resembles what usually happens on holidays and Saturdays. In the most economical range on Wednesday, in fact, the price per MW/h will drop to 30 euros, a quite affordable price.

| en.e-noticies.cat

Thus, from 12:00 to 13:00, the price per MW/h will be 30.3 euros, although from 13:00 to 14:00 it will rise to 35.2 euros. Between 14:00 and 15:00, we find the most economical rate of the day: 30 euros per MW/h. Finally, from 15:00 to 16:00, the price per MW/h will be 40 euros.

12:00 - 13:00: 30.3 €/MWh.

13:00 - 14:00: 35.2 €/MWh.

14:00 - 15:00: 30 €/MWh.

15:00 - 16:00: 40 €/MWh.

When is electricity most expensive on Wednesday?

Regarding the most expensive electricity rates, it's best to reduce your consumption in the early and late hours of the day. From 07:00 to 08:00, the price per MW/h will be 168.48 euros, although from 08:00 to 09:00, it will be 180.81 euros per MW/h.

08:00 - 09:00: 180.81 €/MWh.

18:00 - 19:00: 189.9 €/MWh.

19:00 - 20:00: 189.63 €/MWh.

20:00 - 21:00: 170 €/MWh.

In the afternoon, from 18:00 to 19:00, we find the highest rate of the day: 189.9 euros per MW/h. In the next range, from 19:00 to 20:00, the price per MW/h will be 189.63 euros. Finally, from 20:00 to 21:00, the megawatt hour (MW/h) will have a price of 170 euros.