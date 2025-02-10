Orange customers jump for joy after it's confirmed: now everything is easier

Orange has a very useful option for its contract rate customers. It's a tool to keep browsing without worries, even after you've exhausted your plan's data.

If you've run out of megabytes and don't know what to do, don't worry. The orange operator has the solution with its Más Megas service, which will allow you to continue enjoying the Internet in a simple and economical way.

This Orange service might interest you

The Más Megas service allows Orange customers to purchase additional 100 MB blocks when the data included in their plan is exhausted. Each block costs 2 euros. It's an option that activates automatically, and if you need more megabytes, you can purchase up to 30 extensions per billing cycle.

| Pexels, Getty Images, Orange

So, you won't run out of data in the middle of a video call or when you need it most. The company informs you that with those extra 100 MB, you can do much more than you imagine. Although it may seem little, 100 MB allows you to enjoy several online activities more than sufficiently.

With this additional block, you can send and receive text messages via WhatsApp almost unlimitedly. You'll also have the ability to read and reply to text emails without worrying about data consumption.

If you're someone who browses the Internet for information, these 100 MB will be more than enough. With them, you can access 250 web pages. Additionally, it will be feasible to download or send up to 30 photos.

Finally, with that extra data, it's possible to use the GPS navigator for about 20 hours. If you travel a lot or need to know how to get somewhere, this option allows you to keep using your map without getting lost.

| Billion Photos, PixaBay

Activation and deactivation of the Más Megas service

One of the great advantages of this service is its flexibility. If you ever decide you don't need more megabytes, you can easily deactivate the option from your Orange Customer Area. Additionally, you have the option to manage it quickly by sending a free message to 1470.

To deactivate it, you just need to send the text BAJADA, and if you want to reactivate the service, the message will be SUBIDA. This way, you have full control over how and when you want more data.

The Más Megas service is available for all Orange contract rates, except for Love rates. Customers with Love rates have another option called FlexiGB bonuses, which also allows you to expand your data. In any case, the Más Megas option is very easy to manage and tailored to the needs of those who prefer to have greater control over their data.