Good news for Vodafone: their customers want to know how it will affect them

Vodafone has reported very positive financial results for the first nine months of its fiscal year. This allows it to face the future with a new perspective. In a recent statement, the company reported a 9.4% increase in its operating profit, which reached 3,404 million euros.

This remarkable growth in its accounts has been possible thanks to a solid performance of its business in key markets such as Türkiye and Africa.

Vodafone's EBITDA, which measures earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, has also recorded an increase. It reached 8,239 million euros, representing a 0.2% rise compared to the same period last year. These results reflect a recovery of the company, which has managed to consolidate its position in relevant international markets.

Vodafone takes a breath again

One of the factors that has driven Vodafone's accounts is the excellent performance of its business in Türkiye and Africa. These are two regions that have shown sustained growth in recent months. The company has highlighted that, especially in Türkiye, the demand for its telecommunications services has increased significantly.

The same is happening in Africa, where the operator continues to expand its presence, consolidating itself as a relevant player in the sector.

Throughout this period, Vodafone has also managed to advance in its restructuring process. This is reflected in the sale of its business in Italy for 8,000 million euros. This operation, announced in the third quarter of its fiscal year, will allow Vodafone to focus on its most strategic areas and continue with its transformation.

The sale is also part of the company's efforts to optimize its business model. In addition to focusing on markets with greater growth opportunities.

Another important milestone for Vodafone is the approval of the merger with Three in the United Kingdom. The company has obtained the regulatory authorities' approval to consolidate its presence in the British market. It represents a key step to strengthen its competitiveness in the region.

Vodafone faces the future with optimism

Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone's CEO, stated that after this merger, the company will have "fully executed the restructuring of Vodafone for growth." It will allow the company to leverage economies of scale and improve its service offering in the United Kingdom.

The third quarter of the fiscal year has been especially positive for Vodafone. The company has highlighted an increase in service revenues, driven by a solid performance in the United Kingdom. In addition to growth in Türkiye and Africa.

These results reinforce Vodafone's confidence in its future. The company is clear that, after the restructuring and the merger with Three, "it will be stronger in the coming years."