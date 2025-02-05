Electricity price today, Thursday, February 6, by hours: When it's most expensive and cheapest
Discover the electricity price for this Thursday and save on your upcoming bills by taking advantage of the most economical time slots
The average electricity price for this Thursday, February 6, 2025, is 138.60 euros per megawatt hour (MW/h). If we compare this average rate with Wednesday's, we are talking about a new increase of 21.09 euros. Remember that, on February 5, the average electricity price was 117.51 euros per MW/h.
This increase is also clearly reflected in the data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE). In its most expensive range, the price per MW/h will once again soar above 200 euros. Moreover, even in the cheapest range, the price will come quite close to 100 euros per MW/h.
Electricity price today, Thursday, February 6, hour by hour
In any case, despite this increase in electricity rates, there is a more positive piece of news. We will once again find a range where prices will drop a bit. Best of all, this range will be in the afternoon, so it will be very well received by consumers.
Thus, from 12:00 to 13:00, the MW/h will have a price of 91.5 euros, although from 13:00 to 14:00 it will drop to 89.99 euros. From 14:00 to 15:00, we will have the cheapest electricity price of the entire day: 85.3 euros per MW/h. Finally, between 15:00 and 16:00, the MW/h will have a price of 87 euros.
- 12:00 - 13:00: 91.5 €/MWh.
- 13:00 - 14:00: 89.99 €/MWh.
- 14:00 - 15:00: 85.3 €/MWh.
- 15:00 - 16:00: 87 €/MWh.
When is electricity most expensive on Thursday?
If we look at the highest prices of the day, from 06:00 to 10:00 is when prices will be most expensive in the morning. Between 07:00 and 08:00, the MW/h will have a price of 180.09 euros. From 08:00 to 09:00, the rate will rise even more, up to 210.56 euros per MW/h.
- 07:00 - 08:00: 180.09 €/MWh.
- 08:00 - 09:00: 210.56 €/MWh.
- 19:00 - 20:00: 191.81 €/MWh.
- 20:00 - 21:00: 231 €/MWh.
In the evening, from 19:00 to 20:00, the price per megawatt hour (MW/h) will be 191.81 euros. Between 20:00 and 21:00, the price per MW/h will be the highest on Thursday: 231 euros. Finally, from 21:00 to 22:00, the price per MW/h will be 163 euros, and from there, it will continue to decrease.
