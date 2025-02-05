Electricity price today, Thursday, February 6, by hours: When it's most expensive and cheapest

The average electricity price for this Thursday, February 6, 2025, is 138.60 euros per megawatt hour (MW/h). If we compare this average rate with Wednesday's, we are talking about a new increase of 21.09 euros. Remember that, on February 5, the average electricity price was 117.51 euros per MW/h.

This increase is also clearly reflected in the data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE). In its most expensive range, the price per MW/h will once again soar above 200 euros. Moreover, even in the cheapest range, the price will come quite close to 100 euros per MW/h.

Electricity price today, Thursday, February 6, hour by hour

In any case, despite this increase in electricity rates, there is a more positive piece of news. We will once again find a range where prices will drop a bit. Best of all, this range will be in the afternoon, so it will be very well received by consumers.

| en.e-noticies.cat

Thus, from 12:00 to 13:00, the MW/h will have a price of 91.5 euros, although from 13:00 to 14:00 it will drop to 89.99 euros. From 14:00 to 15:00, we will have the cheapest electricity price of the entire day: 85.3 euros per MW/h. Finally, between 15:00 and 16:00, the MW/h will have a price of 87 euros.

12:00 - 13:00: 91.5 €/MWh.

13:00 - 14:00: 89.99 €/MWh.

14:00 - 15:00: 85.3 €/MWh.

15:00 - 16:00: 87 €/MWh.

When is electricity most expensive on Thursday?

If we look at the highest prices of the day, from 06:00 to 10:00 is when prices will be most expensive in the morning. Between 07:00 and 08:00, the MW/h will have a price of 180.09 euros. From 08:00 to 09:00, the rate will rise even more, up to 210.56 euros per MW/h.

07:00 - 08:00: 180.09 €/MWh.

08:00 - 09:00: 210.56 €/MWh.

19:00 - 20:00: 191.81 €/MWh.

20:00 - 21:00: 231 €/MWh.

In the evening, from 19:00 to 20:00, the price per megawatt hour (MW/h) will be 191.81 euros. Between 20:00 and 21:00, the price per MW/h will be the highest on Thursday: 231 euros. Finally, from 21:00 to 22:00, the price per MW/h will be 163 euros, and from there, it will continue to decrease.