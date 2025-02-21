Today's Saints, Saturday, February 22, 2025: Which Saint Is Celebrated Today?

This Saturday, February 22, the Catholic Church's Calendar of Saints commemorates the twenty-eighth bishop of Ravenna.

Who Was San Maximiano de Rávena, the Most Important Saint of Saturday, February 22?

The Catholic Church's Calendar of Saints commemorates San Maximiano de Rávena who was appointed bishop by Emperor Justinian in the year 545 and consecrated by Pope Vigilius.

He was a promoter of the construction of numerous monuments and churches, including the Basilica of San Vitale, a jewel of Byzantine art.

His episcopate represented the golden age of the Church of Ravenna. He was also a great writer and author of a special edition of the Bible. San Maximiano drafted a Sacramentary on which the Leonine was supposedly based shortly thereafter.

San Maximiano has been described as a pastor who welcomed everyone equally, including foreigners and the poor, and comforted those who suffered. He passed away in Ravenna on February 22, 556. His remains were buried in the Basilica of San Andrés.

Maximiano is a masculine name that comes from Latin and means 'great'. In Spain, on this day, about 717 men might receive congratulations from friends and family for being baptized as San Maximiano de Rávena.

Santa Margarita de Cortona

Santa Margarita de Cortona was born in Italy in 1247. After living with a knight who was eventually murdered, she later moved with her son to Cortona and wore the habit of the Third Order of St. Francis. She dedicated herself to charitable works and stood out for prayer and penance, as well as for her ardent love for the Eucharist and the Lord's Passion.

| ZENIT

Beata Isabel de Francia

The Blessed Isabel of France was a woman who lived in the 13th century. Daughter of Louis VIII of France and the Blessed Blanche of Castile, and therefore sister of Saint Louis IX. She renounced a royal marriage and founded a monastery of the Poor Clares, with whom she served God in humility and poverty.

| Vidas Santas

Other Saints: The Complete Calendar of Saints for Saturday, February 22, 2025

The Catholic Church's Calendar of Saints also commemorates the celebration of these other saints and blessed: